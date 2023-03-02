Two criminals specialized in stealing vehicles to rob establishments in Ciudad Real and Toledo have been arrested using the moon landing method

The National Police and the Civil Guard have carried out the so-called operation “Bowler-Satin“in which two well-known criminals have been arrested, one of them a minor, accused of belonging to a criminal group, robbery in establishments and theft of vehicle use among other crimes.

The investigations began in August 2022 after detecting several thefts of vehicles of the same brands that followed a common pattern: all of them had forced and tampered with the starter clause using an electronic device with which to mask the signal of the original key. The stolen cars were later used to carry out the robbery with force in an establishment and flee with the stolen effects.

The criminals robbed bars and establishments, either by the moon landing method or by using “slings” to rip out the latticework, and thus access the interior where they stole the collection and the recreational machines, electronic material or tools that would finally be offered in portals for the sale of second-hand products.

The repeated modus operandi and the continued theft of passenger cars in the capital and towns of the province of Ciudad Realincluding some municipalities of Toledoled the National Police and the Civil Guard to join forces, establishing a joint investigation that made it possible to locate and monitor the alleged perpetrators.

Its operations center was located in two buildings in the town of porzuna (Ciudad Real) in which, prior judicial authorization, two entries and searches were carried out where a large part of the stolen effects were found, the tools used in the robberies, a simulated pistol as well as the electronic starting devices.

Two arrested and thirty-eight crimes clarified

The operation has made it possible to clarify a total of 18 thefts of use of a vehicle and six robberies with force against the National Police, as well as a total of 13 robberies with force and one theft of use of a vehicle against the Civil Guard in the demarcations of Real city and Toledo.

The detainees, who are accused of belonging to a criminal group, were experts in planning and executing robberies in hospitality establishments and had an extensive criminal record that exceeded 190 previous arrests by the Civil Guard and National Police.