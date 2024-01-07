Two Favorite Classic Men’s Casio Watches for 2024

If we say you can never have enough watches, there’s a reason. The number of designs you can find in the market and the thousands of style possibilities each one offers you makes it essential to have a good collection of watches. Choosing the right person can be the final detail that makes you the most beautiful person at a party. This is what happened with Cillian Murphy at the last Golden Globe Awards or with James Bond himself, whose watch collection is fashion history. The best part is that you don’t need any of the list of most expensive watches in the world to show off your style. There are brands and models suitable for every budget with which you can embroider your office outfits. Our favorites are classically inspired watches, like this Festina watch with a black crocodile-effect leather strap, although we definitelyThe best bet in terms of quality-price ratio is found in the Casio brand and its Edifice collection, preferred by men who usually wear shirts to work.

Casio watch with genuine leather strap Casio watch with genuine leather strap

casio edifice watch Solid stainless steel case with genuine leather strap This is the perfect watch for men who love classics. A cool watch that never goes out of style Sporty details such as its chronometer or its phosphorescent hands, The watch is also water resistant up to 100 meters and the mineral glass on its dial is resistant to shocks and scratches, elements that make it your best companion.

casio resin strap watch casio resin strap watch Now 11% off

If you like the classic style, but you always want to include some elements of sporty style, we recommend this Casio Edifice watch model. a model with Neon display, round stainless steel case and black resin strap, Like the other models, it is water resistant up to 10 bar, includes a stopwatch and date on the screen and is a watch with a quartz movement and mineral glass. The light blue details on its dial give it a decidedly original touch. This model, which currently has a With 11% discount, price of 79.92 euros, Bestseller on Amazon More than 100 units were sold last month alone,

In these two Casio models, their price is also important. None of them exceed 100 euros, so they are watches with the most competitive design and quality. It will last you for years as Casio is a brand that is famous for its durability. comfortable, light and elegant These are some of the adjectives most repeated by Amazon users who have already purchased them. Three features that every good watch should have and that can be yours.

