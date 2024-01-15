Two judges who promoted Alex Saab’s business in Ecuador are being investigated for being part of an organized crime network

Fabiola Gallardo and Johanna Maferton were examined during a meeting with former legislator Ricardo Venegas in February 2022. Gallardo and Maferton were prosecuted for organized crime for favoring criminals while they served as judges of the Guayas Court. The two also fired Alex Saab’s partners in Ecuador. (X/ @Ricardo_Venegas)

with the henchmen of purge case – who, according to the Public Ministry, will expose the links between drug trafficking, politics and justice in Ecuador – was arrested Fabiola Gallardo already johan maferton, judge of the Provincial Court of Guayas. The two, along with 10 other defendants, are being investigated for organized crime. Maffarton is also linked to the Metastasis case, which was revealed in December 2023, and which revealed a criminal structure that interfered with justice and was led by murdered drug trafficker Leandro Norreiro.

Gallardo was president of the Guayas Court until January this year. Now, the former top executive is in the eye of the storm and some events from his past have resurfaced. Same thing happens with Maferton.

Although politicians, journalists and trade unionists Fernando Villavicencio He was assassinated on August 9, 2023, his investigation and public complaints are still valid. Villavicencio’s account is active

One of Fernando Villavicencio’s publications about Fabiola Gallardo, when the judge’s name was on the shortlist for the presidency of the Judiciary Council.

Gallardo was President of the Guayas Court between January 2022 and January 2024. She came into office with the support of 20 judges. He also worked as an official in the National Anti-Corruption Secretariat in the Guayas Prosecutor’s Office. Fabiola Gallardo received recognition from both the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the World Organization for Human Rights.

In October 2022, Gallardo’s name was included in a shortlist sent to the Partnership Council by Iván Saquisela, former President of the National Court of Justice. Its purpose was to appoint a new head of the Judicial Council, which is the governing, administrative and disciplinary body of the judicial branch.

Then, Villavicencio, in charge of the Congressional Oversight Commission, as recorded in the press and in his X account, showed Gallardo’s background and denounced an agreement between the Corristas and the Social Christians to “hijack justice”. The politician indicated that Gallardo had a disciplinary sanction and was part of the court that dismissed Alex Saab’s partners in the Foglocons case. Villavicencio asked in December 2021 Judiciary Council Which decides the responsibility of a dozen officers related to the case.

Fernando Villavicencio, through his platform investigative journalismexposed a network connecting personalities like Former President of Venezuela Hugo Chavez, dictator of the same country Nicolas Maduro, former President of Ecuador Rafael Correa and Alex Saab.

The Global Construction Fund (Fonglocons) company founded by Saab and Alvaro Pulido was allegedly used to divert funds meant for construction projects in Venezuela to other purposes. The exports declared by Fonglocans Ecuador to Venezuela turned out to be false, so an investigation was launched to verify a large-scale money laundering and fraud scheme.

Documents obtained by Villavicencio showed a discrepancy between reported exports and actual income. Furthermore, investigations conducted by the Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office indicate the presence of duplicate invoices and fraudulent transactions intended to justify the movement of funds between countries.

Hugo Chávez and Rafael Correa. At center, Jaime Sánchez Yánez, Correa’s advisor and brother of a partner in Fonglocans Ecuador. (Investigative Journalism).

According to publications of the Prosecutor’s Office on the case, Fondo Global de Construction SA (Foglocons), a company established in Ecuador in September 2012, received transfers totaling US$159.9 million between December 2012 and March 2013. Unique Regional Compensation System (SUCRE), known as the virtual currency of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of the Americas (ALBA).

However, according to the report released by the National Customs Service, the total amount of US$ 3.1 million received through transfers in respect of exports by the company can only be justified. The prosecutor handling the case highlighted that, since there was no correspondence between the exports made and the amount received, the origin of said assets was illegal. The Public Ministry also pointed to the use of fictitious companies, fake operations and overvalued exports from Ecuador to Venezuela.

As part of the process, during the hearing where the charges were prepared, it was revealed that invoices were duplicated in Ecuador to justify both the acquisition of foreign currency and illegal transactions in Venezuela. Thus, the invoices presented to Ecuadorian Customs neither honestly reflect the business nor the actual value that is represented by the invoice in Venezuela.

The Oversight Commission investigated the Alex Saab case in the National Assembly.

According to the Latin American Caribbean Economic System (SELA), SUCRE is a monetary mechanism aimed at channeling international payments Reciprocal trade operations between its member countries result in: Bolivia, Cuba, Ecuador, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

based on the use of the system A virtual currency specifically for the registration of operations between central banksWhile local settlements – payments to exporters and collections to importers – are made with the respective national currencies of the member countries.

According to a 2015 newspaper publication WireAccording to the Central Bank of Ecuador (BCE), from July 6, 2010 to May 7, 2015, transactions conducted through the Sucre Clearing System totaled US$2,549.6 million, with 5,455 operations. 94.5% of operations corresponded to transfers received for exports.

sucre compensation systemIt had no purpose other than money laundering.Villavicencio told Infobae in 2021,

Fernando Villavicencio, who was murdered on August 9, 2023, warned about the Saab case and also about the actions of judges now being investigated. (EFE/José Jacome)



As the portal says investigative journalismThe money that came into the Venezuelan Central Bank as payments to Ecuadorian exporters was converted into “sucres”, rapidly increasing the original value in dollars. These “sucres” were then transferred without international supervision to the Central Bank of Ecuador, which converted them back into dollars. Following this conversion, the Central Bank of Ecuador deposited the money into the accounts of exporters who sent empty containers to Venezuela and distributed the money among officials involved in operations with the tax haven.

According to information given by Villavicencio, Between 2009 and 2014, approximately US$2 billion may have been exported in fraudulent or undervalued exports.

After gathering information in Venezuela and Ecuador, the State Attorney General’s Office, at the time, seized US$57 million from Foglocans-Ecuador “through an immediate action and with a court order”.

After the case ended, the money was returned to a company managed by Saab’s partners in Ecuador. However, Galo Chiriboga, former Attorney General of Ecuador during the government of Rafael Correa, indicated in his appearance before the legislative commission handling the case that the money “had been seized for three years and this was due to the corrupt action of a judge. ” And without any legal basis they tried to give it to the Global Construction Fund Company. María Lorena Jaramillo, the judge handling the case, dismissed Foglokans.However, Chiriboga himself declared that “there was a judge who did not do so in violation of her legal duty to enforce the law and she was sentenced for misconduct.”

Fabiola Gallardo, former president of the Guayas Provincial Court and now in custody in the Purga case.

In this context, the prosecutor’s appeal reached the court composed of Fabiola Gallardo, Johan Maferton and Manuel Suárez, who died in March 2022. The judges then decided to dismiss the Public Ministry’s appeal and ruled in favor of the defendants: Alex Saab’s partner.

As Expresso reported in January 2022, Gallardo justified the decision because the prosecutor would have assured that it had not happened Money laundering, but a customs offence: “Given this, how can it not be dismissed. Gallardo told the Ecuadorian newspaper, “If the same prosecutor comes and says there is no crime of money laundering, what can we judges do?”

In November 2021, following Villavicencio’s congressional push to investigate the Saab case, Prosecutor Diana Salazar said that action could not be taken on something that had already been decided: “The Global Construction Fund The specific case of (Foglocons) received the status of res judicata. That is, the constitutional principle states that a person cannot be tried twice for the same cause.” However, the Attorney General said he hoped other crimes could be investigated to establish responsibilities against the former officials.

Archive image of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro welcoming Colombian businessman Alex Saab following his release in the United States (International Politics/Jesus Vargas/dpa)



Saab and his associates have escaped punishment in the three judicial systems that initiated investigations against them. Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico “failed in their efforts to condemn them”.As the journalist wrote gerardo reyesauthor of the book Alex sir. The truth about the businessman who became a billionaire under the patronage of Nicolas Maduro.

In Ecuador, the prosecutor’s office has reported Fabiola Gallardo, Johann Marfeton and former Christian Social legislator Pablo Muentes as perpetrators of organized crime. its members corruption network He bought convictions, he profited judicially, he had a troll center and an operator whose telephone number was key to the beginning of the investigation.