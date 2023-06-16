Two out of two for Dylan Groenewegen at the Tour of Slovenia: Dutchman wins again

After the first, Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen (Team Jaco-Alula) won Thursday’s second stage of cycling’s Tour of Slovenia, a five-day race for the Pro Series. After a tough final, he was again fastest in an ascending group sprint.

The pacers got a second chance in a row in Slovenia on Thursday, but then had to survive a climb at the end of the 163-km stage between Jelec and Ormoz. There Bora–Hansgrohe accelerated the pace to make it difficult for the sprinters, but Groenewegen and his main competitor managed to survive.

Groenewegen was then brought well into the sprint by his Australian team, and finished that job with a second consecutive stage win and a new yellow jersey. He made it to the Italian Matteo Moschetti with a limited lead. German Phil Bauhaus was third. Moschetti and Bauhaus had already reached the top three in the opening round, albeit in opposite order.

Groenewegen is ten seconds ahead of both Moschetti and Bauhaus in the standings after his sixth win of the season in full preparation for the Tour de France. There seems a good chance the situation will shake out on Friday: then a tough day awaits in the Tour of Slovenia through the central mountains.