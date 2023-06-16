Two out of two: the cats of Belgium also easily put the Czech Republic aside and can smell the quarter-finals

With the support of the Young Devils in the stands, the Belgian Cats got off to a dream start in their second group match of the European Championships in Tel Aviv, Israel. Emma Meesman with shots, Julie Allemand with a sharp drive and Julie Vanloo guided the Cats to a straight 0-9 bonus with a solid defense and sharp basketball. Petra Holecinska opened the Czech score with a bomb. The Czech Republic played nervously and responded with a few three-pointers and found the connection at 11-13 after 5-9. Kyra Linskens in the paint and Julie Vanloo’s second bomb after the first quarter ensured an 11–20 Belgian lead after the first quarter.

The Cats initially found it difficult to score at the start of the second quarter, but were punished for the loss of a check ball, with Julie Allemand and Emma Meesemann again on the wooden floor. Maxuela Lisova promoted a fast break and Allemand/Meisemann made it 16–26. It became 18–31 through Emma Meisman, but the Czech Republic quickly responded with six points: 24–31. National coach Rachid Meziane took a time-out and Emma Meesemann (16 points in the first half) pushed the Belgian women to a 26-39 lead at the halfway point.

In the second half, panic again set in and the game turned bitter. Emma Meesman and Julie Allemand gave the Belgian Cats a 30–47 lead after 28–41. With Julie Wanlu’s three-pointer, the “Twenties” flashed on the scoreboard after 6 minutes and 30 seconds: 30-53. Meanwhile, the goal was scored by Becky Massey and scored by Maxuela Lisova. It went 33-59 with two consecutive bombs from Laure Racemont. With a three-pointer at the buzzer of the third quarter, the Cats began a final slide to a 33–64 lead.

Maxuela Lissova and Serena-Lynn Geldof scored and from 35–68 the score developed to 40–74 and 41–88.

After two consecutive races in less than 24 hours, the Belgian Cats are allowed to recharge their batteries on Saturday. Care, videos, rest and training are definitely in the program. Sunday (14:15 Belgium time) then the last group match and vs Italy (FIBA 14). With 2 out of 3 and wins against Israel and the Czech Republic, a group win and a direct place in the quarter-finals at the European Championship are already in the offing.

Czech Republic-Belgium 41-84

Quartz: 11-20, 15-19, 7-25, 8-20

Belgium: Remette 6 , Delray 1, Racimont 6, Meissmann 24, Linskens 7, Mununga 2 , Geldof 2, Becky Massey 6, Lissova 5, Billie Massey 0, Vanloo 13, Allemand 12