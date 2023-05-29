Two souped-up mopeds seized (Antwerp)

The district team of Acre has launched a control operation against the miscreants. During checking, two mopeds came at high speed. The owners lost their mopeds for 30 days and received an official report.

The district team of Acre has kept an eye on the miscreants. The team also visited Ackersey Pits where swimming is banned. “Nobody dared to go into the water,” says Wouter Bruyns, a spokesman for the Antwerp police. “Police informed attendees that swimming there is dangerous and could result in GAS fines.”

During the presence of the team, a moped came at a high speed. “The driver was not wearing a helmet and despite his young age, he was carrying a passenger on his back. The Class A moped was then put on rollers and reached a speed of 36 km/h, even after an improvement where it could only do 25 km/h. The moped was pulled over,” Bruynes says.

During the assessment, another moped came bursting at high speed. It was also hoisted on rollers. Both mopeds were equipped with prohibited remote controls to increase the speed of the moped.

The owners lost their mopeds for 30 days and received an official report.

(Aliya)