Two surprises in Gago’s call against America

The Guadalajara coach decided to make the best of the comeback and with a few surprises.

There is no tomorrow for Chivas, so they will have to go to the Azteca Stadium and try to work a miracle that will allow them to advance CONCACHAMPIONS 2024 QUARTERFINALS, like this Fernando Gago will use all his strength against America.

He Guadalajara trained this Monday in Verde Valle And he later traveled to Mexico City to focus on and comply with press requirements demanded by Concacaf; However, he did so with a special team for this commitment.

The club announced the list of 23 players called up by the Argentine coach in search of achievement against Águilas, where he surprised Raul Martínez and Ronaldo Cisneros return.

It must be remembered that the young defender was recovering Injured muscle in return game against Forge, However, he has already recovered and is ready to return to activity, especially after the defender’s emergency due to injuries. Jose Castillo and Gilberto Sepulveda.

For his part, Ronaldo joined the offensive contingent led by Fernando Gago, as besides him he also called Chicharito, Jose Juan Macias, Ricardo Marin and even Armando Gonzalez.

When will the second national classic between Chivas and America be played for the CONCACAF Champions?

The duel that will define the series to advance to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup will be played on the field next Wednesday, March 13. Azteca Stadium 8:30 pm.S, Central Mexico Time.