Two Witches: The Diabolic Inheritance is a horror/horror film directed by Pierre Tsigaridis, which participated in several international festivals such as FilmQuest, Freak Show Horror Film Festival and Grimmfest. The production won the awards for Best Editing, Best Visual Makeup Effect and Best Horror Film.

Surprisingly, the production has a 90% critical approval rating and a 71% viewer rating on the website. Rotten Tomatoes. It should be noted that although the approval of the specialized critics has left the film with a high evaluation, it does not mean that the film is really good. It only has 21 reviews, which in a way is little compared to big productions.

The production of the film is Maxime Rancon It is Pierre Tsigaridis. The script is signed by Kristina Klebe, rancon It is Tsigaridis.

Its cast is formed by the actors belle adams, Jacob Demonte Finn, Kristina Klebe, rebekah kennedy, Danielle Kennedy It is Tim Fox.

The Story of Two Witches: The Diabolic Inheritance

The production is divided into two chapters, which in a way meet each other. The film tells the story of two completely different women.

In chapter 1, called “Bicho Papão” we have the story of Sarah (Belle Adams), a young pregnant woman. She becomes convinced that she has been cursed by a mysterious old woman with empty white eyes, in short, a witch, as she is having dinner with her companion Simon (Ian Michaels).

The couple decides to visit their friends Dustin (Tim Fox) and Melissa (Dina Silva). In the meantime, dark forces are unleashed after a reckless attempt to consult a Ouija board. And then all sorts of strange, disgusting, disgusting things happen.

In chapter 2 “Masha”, we have graduate student Rachel (Kristina Klebe). She has rented a room for Masha (Rebekah Kennedy) and is experiencing great tensions with her new colleague. It all starts when Masha brings a strange man home and has sex with him. During the act she becomes possessed with white, empty eyes and begins to bite him. In the face of this, he attacks her and she plays the victim. In short, Masha is an unloved and envious woman who wants everything Dina has.

In this chapter the stories intersect, as Dustin and Melissa appear and interact with Masha. Without giving spoilers, there are many scenes that are ridiculous, predictable and pointless. Bringing an open ending to a possible sequel.

A weak, pointless and expendable film

First, it is clear from the outset that Two Witches: The Diabolic Inheritance it’s a low-budget film, with horrendous make-up reaching the level of gross. However, this point is not so negative, since it contributes to the whole of the film.

The film tries to connect the two witches reported in each chapter, but it only manages to make everything more confusing and meaningless.

In chapter 1, although the director got it right in some points related to symbolism and some scenes of jumpscarethe film ends up using many clichés, such as the hysterical woman who believes in the supernatural and the skeptical man who ends up thinking that the woman is freaking out because of the hormones.

The production doesn’t explain much about the mythology of witches, it just throws up a bunch of strange, grotesque and some pretty disgusting scenes. The film is more disturbing due to the scenes involving mutilations, dead fetuses, than really scaring with the jumpscares.

In chapter 2, the production manages to bring a slightly better result, and more cohesive, but still full of clichés. Including treating witches as evil beings. What we noticed is that even having a woman among the scriptwriters, the clichés continued to exist.

A positive point is the direction of the film. Thanks to the direction of Pierre Tsigaridisthe film even with a weak and meaningless script, manages to maintain itself.

The acting of the actors doesn’t help much either. It often feels forced and bland. Regarding photography, the director manages to bring macabre and mystical scenarios, being a very positive point.

In this way, the production ends up abusing gore (explicit violent content) with many disgusting and macabre scenes.

Is the movie worth watching?

Two Witches: The Diabolic Inheritance it’s not a movie that deserves to be seen in theaters by anyone. Not only is the story weak, but it’s also confusing and pointless. It’s not worth the 98 minutes of running time. However, put your time and stomach at risk if you want to watch this production.

Two Witches: The Diabolic Inheritance premiere on the day march 02 in Brazilian cinemas.

Watch the movie trailer:

