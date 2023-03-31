Tyler1 gets tired of griefers in EUW and charges against Riot

Since a few days, several North American content creators have been in Europe. The goal of all of them is get challenger in EUW, or go as far as possible. And, of course, try to stay above your teammates in terms of points. Among them we have Tyler Steinkamp «Tyler1“, one of the streamers of the most famous League of Legends in the world.

However, Tyler1’s path is not being easy. Rather, it is being a true hell on a mental level. Such was the frustration to climb to Diamond that he once made it sent a message to everyone snipers. But it didn’t stop there and, although he is now in a much higher rank, everything remains the same. So much so that the content creator exploded in full direct and lashed out directly at Riot Games.

Tyler1 gets fed up with EUW and lashes out at Riot Games

The content creator has been in Europe for more than two weeks and has played more than 400 games. However, his promotion has come to a complete standstill and continues in Master after a few days. His win rate has dropped to 53% and this does not seem to be changing. Yeah, Tyler1 is still two leagues away from making it to challengerso you still have work ahead of you.

After reviewing what happened in one of his last games, Tyler1 discovered that a player who had integrated a game had played with him again. Despite receiving an account suspension, this user appealed to the Riot Games committee and they ended up revoking this suspension. This ended up angering him to the point of sending a message to the developer.

«Riot Games, all over the world, all you do is steal money. Every job, every person, every position that has to do with player behavior and client balance, you deserve nothing good.Tyler1 said angrily. «It’s like Riot hires the biggest idiots for each region. How do you find these guys? Are they little children?“, he finished.

