Tyler1 reaches Diamond on League of Legends EUW server despite being trolled and with a player who finished 1/48

As we have told several times, despite having a somewhat temperamental character, which always comes out in his live shows where he throws epic rages at this point on his teammates, Tyler1 is an excellent League of Legends player, a title that he plays constantly in their live broadcasts. And demonstrating that, the LoL streamer and pro player recently reached Diamond on the EUW server of Riot’s MOBA and all despite constantly coming across snipers trying to spoil his games and even a player who finished 1/48 .

And upon reaching this milestone, the content creator wasted no time or opportunity to send a message to these players, saying: “Fuck you, USA. Getting to Diamante has been very simple, little rubbish. They just queued up and sniped me for the first 15 hours of the day. And you know what? They have gone to bed and you leave me three hours without any opposition, ”he said in his broadcast in which he reached Diamond 4.

“No matter how much they stream snip me. It doesn’t matter because I have more passion, more routine and a much higher level than all of you. They’re going to get bored and stop doing it, like they did today. So thank you, thank you for helping me get to Diamond,” said Tyler1.

Although Tyler1’s path to Diamond 4 was not easy, his game skills and perseverance saw him reach his goal in a relatively short time. His ability to maintain his focus and overcome obstacles is a testament to his skill as a player and his determination as a content creator.

