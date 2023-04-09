Tyler1 shows his disdain for Thebausffs’ playstyle and sends a message to EUW

Since a few weeks, several League of Legends content creators from the North American scene have been on the EUW server. The objective is get as high as possible ladder from ranked queues. However, some have run into quite a few problems when it comes to scaling. Tyler Steinkamp”Tyler1» has been one of the streamers who has suffered the most snipers and those people who lost games on purpose.

After throwing a message to the snipers and even harshly criticize Riot Games, Tyler1 is once again in the spotlight of the entire LoL community. On this occasion, the content creator’s message has gone directly to Simon Hofverberg «thebausffs» and his style of play. We already know that the toplaner He usually dies many times per game and, although it is his own play style, there are people who try to imitate him and simply ruin the gaming experience of their peers.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tyler1 throws in a new punch, this time against Thebausffs

During one of his streams, Tyler1 came across a player with a very similar playstyle to Thebausffs. This made the content creator very angry, especially since some viewers tried to defend him. «Thebausffs is the reason why most of the EUW interests do not receive any type of penalty. Always with his unique playstyle and cringe. Do not try to use that player to defend your point of view because it is worthlessTyler1 said.

According to the content creator, Thebausffs doesn’t play League of Legends. «He’s the reason the person I played against isn’t going to get penalized. Riot EUW does not punish the interests because of him. But if you ask on any other server, no one likes to play with or against him. This explains why EUW is the way it is- Nobody learns, there is no macro, there is no shit“, he finished.

More in our section LoL News.