Tyler1’s message to his snipers after reaching Diamond in EUW

Currently, Tyler Steinkamp”Tyler1» is currently playing League of Legends on the EUW server. The content creator is one of the greatest personalities when it comes to the Riot Games MOBA. It’s one of the streamers most followed in the world. Thus, after three days, the player managed to reach Diamond 4although it has not been easy. And it is that in many games came across snipers who tried to make their experience impossible.

In view of all that he had to go through, Tyler1 decided to send a message to all those players. «Fuck you, USA. Getting to Diamante has been very simple, little rubbish. You just queued up and sniped me for the first 15 hours of the day. And you know what? You went to bed and left me for three hours without any opposition“He said during the live after reaching Diamond 4.

Tyler1 gets Diamond despite the stream sniping

Tyler1 came to EUW in order to complete a new record of Unraked to Challenger. However, the first few hours and the lower ranks were complete madness. multitude of snipers they tried to make your gaming experience the worst you’ve had in a long time. One of the clearest examples we have in a user that when he found out that he had Tyler1 on his team, he clicked. a game of 1/48 with Master Yi.

So, after almost 80 games of sufferingthe North American content creator managed to reach Diamond 4. «It doesn’t matter how much you stream snip me. It doesn’t matter because I have more passion, more routine and a much higher level than all of you. You are going to get bored and you will stop doing it, as happened to you today. So thank you, thank you for helping me get to Diamond“, he finished.

After a few hours of rest, Tyler1 has already returned to the charge. Your goal is to get to challenger for the next few days, so you’ll have to keep pushing yourself if you want to reach that desired rank.

