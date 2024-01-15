Tyrese Maxi out with injury

fans of philadelphia 76ers In the NBA they are experiencing unpleasant moments since the injury of their greatest personality, joel embiid, Since January 30, the day the Cameroonian was removed from the team, their record is 6–8. Although they are still in direct qualifying position for the postseason, as their 35–25 record puts them in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, they are just one match away from the play-in, at the hands of Miami Heat (34-26).

Since then, he is 23 years old, tyreese maxiWho has taken the responsibility of the franchise. The ship owner has given this reaction just a day after the return joel embiidScored 51 points in win over Philadelphia 76ers utah jazz With a slate of 127-124.

Tyrese Maxey out of Philadelphia 76ers

On the Sixers’ last NBA day, in American Airlines CenterHome to the Dallas Mavericks, the young point guard suffered a concussion that took him out of the game for a few minutes. in that moment, keith pompeyThe Philadelphia beat writer indicated that: “Maxi went to get it checked. He headed over to the area where players get MRIs in this area. His father was with him. “Maxie was limping a little.”, Interestingly, he managed to return to the court and scored 24 points in the win against the team of luka doncic,

But the news of March 5 was not so encouraging. Pompey himself published on his official, “ship owner tyreese maxi Will miss tonight’s game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. He has returned to Philadelphia for further evaluation. it, After experiencing concussion-like symptoms in the last 24 hours, according to a team source. After suffering a blow to the back of the head during Sunday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks, Maxey was examined by physicians and cleared to return to the game. Doctors reevaluated him after the game and he remained symptom-free. But given the symptoms you have experienced in the last 24 hours, Maxi has been taken out for concussion evaluation, source said,,

tyreese maxi He has played 13 out of 14 matches in which he has been out. joel embiid In philadelphia 76ers, In that time, he has averaged 27.2 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds. Given these circumstances, the health condition of the youngster is indeed a matter of concern for the franchise. If the outlook becomes complicated, the Sixers’ options in 2024 will be greatly reduced.