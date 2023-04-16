Ubisoft Launches XDefiant Worldwide Closed Beta | #Games | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

How about the whole MultiAnime gang!

On this occasion, we share a statement from Ubisoft.

Players will be able to experience Ubisoft’s Free-to-Play FPS until April 23

Mexico City, April 13, 2023 — Ubisoft has just announced dates for the closed beta of XDefiant, a new fast-paced shooter developed by Ubisoft San Francisco that features factions inspired by beloved Ubisoft franchises. The closed beta starts today and will run until April 23. During the period, the cross-play feature will be active so that players can enjoy XDefiant on their PC, PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S. To have a chance to participate in this testing phase, players must register here.

The closed beta will introduce players to the XDefiant arena, including features that will be available at launch:

• 14 maps that will be available at launch

• Four factions inspired by Ubisoft franchises

• 24 weapons

• 44 accessories

• Five explosive devices

The four factions playable during the closed beta are: The Cleaners (inspired by The Division), Freedom (Far Cry 6), Echelon (Splinter Cell) and Phantoms (Ghost Recon Phantoms). Each faction includes three characters, but only one from each faction will be available. The others can be unlocked by completing quests.

While players cannot keep their progression after the game’s official launch, they will be able to keep up to 10 exclusive cosmetic items.

XDefiant celebrated the start of the closed beta with a screening on Ubisoft’s official Twitch and YouTube channels, which featured an in-depth look at the game, including a season roadmap, Q&A with executive producer Mark Rubin and a special ranked match led by streamers Patrick “Dores” Price and Jonathan “Pacman” Tucker.

For more information on XDefiant or to receive future updates, please visit the official site.

For more information on other Ubisoft games, click here.

About X Defiant

Directed by Ubisoft San Francisco,* XDefiant is a fast-paced competitive arena FPS where players will face off in 6v6 Player-vs-Player (PvP) matches in unranked and ranked modes. Players can play as factions inspired by other Ubisoft titles and customize their characters with a variety of weapons, accessories, abilities, and ultras. XDefiant’s maps are also inspired by maps from other Ubisoft titles. Tailoring your squad and teamwork tactics can make all the difference when competing in the different modes of XDefiant.

