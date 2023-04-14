UCAM and AYM, the two sides of the coin after the first two weeks

No.Nobody expected that UCAM Tokiers would be, after four days of the summer Rising, the only undefeated team. And not because of the demerit of Aer0z and the boys, that I am understood correctly, but because of the level of their competitors. They have played against the Rebels, third in the last split, against CASE, first in the split, and against KPI, a spring playoff team as well.

And they have won them all, adding that of Ramboot, the first of the season, which perhaps, with the short time that the robots had been able to train, was the most anticipated. The truth is that university students are surprising. On the other side of the scale is an AYM that, although it has improved, still needs something more to stand up.

Summary day 4 Rising

The afternoon began with a capital surprise. Falcons, one of the teams that showed the highest level to finish the spring split, was passed over by Ramboot. The Valencian robots gave the falcons no chance, and through an incredible attack on Icebox, they put themselves well ahead.

Janny was unstoppable with Jett, only dying five times in the 16 rounds of the match, also landing four open kills. After 9-3 in attack, they closed with four very serious rounds in defense, leaving no option for a comeback attempt, 13-3.

After this, it was the turn of AYM, who had a difficult game. Before them was a Team Queso that came with enthusiasm. The day before they had fallen against UCAM, and if they lost they would have moved away from the chase to first place. Haven was not the place for de Laporte, who went down without much resistance.

His attack was weak against the defense devised by Thinkii, and especially against an Unfake that destroyed AYM’s men with his Sova. When changing sides the result was hard: 3-9. After this, in addition, the cheeses began winning the round of pistols, and Although Laporte’s men seemed to react with the bonus, and got to 7-12, they could not complete the comeback, and finally lost 7-13.

Around 7:00 p.m. the third game of the day began, a match that, although it ended with a bulky result, was very even in the first instance. KPI fell against ZETA, and sits at the bottom of the table with a 1-3 in the first four rounds.

ZETA’s attack started being superior, with a 5-1 run for the hands. However, B1SK and company did bite the bullet, and traced the match with their defense, until the 6-6 with which they reached the change of sides. However, in the second half there was no color. ZETA took three rounds in a row, and though KPI made it to its seventh, it ultimately went down 13-7.

At 20:00 Movistar Riders kept up their winning streak against a Rebels who couldn’t get their second positive point. The riders showed themselves to be superior, and they appear before everyone as serious candidates for the Playoff, playing a good level VALORANT.

Riders’ defense allowed them to get off to a strong start at Ascent, clearly taking the first side with an 8-4 score. Rebels, however, was not going to be intimidated, and through their defense they put the riders in trouble, tying 9-9. The echo after the tie gave them the push to close the game with a final 13-9, and remain tied in second position.

And finally, came the duel between UCAM and CASE. The defending champions against the undefeated. The university students arrived with a morale boost, which helped them end up decanting the match in the second overtime, after a super even match.

The defense raised by those of Aer0z surprised those of Juankar, who saw how the first side ended in a negative way for them. The final result was 8-4, but they knew that their best point was in their own defense. The result was repeated in reverse, since although Famsii managed to be the star in the first half, Yurii was in the second. In overtime, first both won the defense rounds, but finally it was the university students who took the upper hand 15-13.