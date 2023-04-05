UCAM and Team Queso take the lead in the VCL

The VALORANT Challengers League Spain: Rising has 2 leaders and they are UCAM and Team Queso. The university students have made a strong start to this second divided and they have managed to take the first two days to their pocket. For his part, team cheese he thirsts for revenge and wants to be at the top of the ranking again.

Robots have improved their software

Ramboot Club took the victory against ZETA in a Split which was quite tight and ended with a 13-10.

They started well the hands that took the first two rounds with a good defense, in the round of pistols they managed to eliminate the bearer of the spike who stayed in the middle and managed to eliminate all the members to get ahead. The first point for ramboot didn’t get to the third round where jannyXD and DRK they took out two openkills to play with superiority, they placed the spike in the if you from A and they played a good postplant to score.

The robots got a good run taking four rounds in a row, the entries they were very good where they almost always took the openkill to play higher. On most occasions they placed the spike and took the round with the postplant. The first half ended with a 7-5 in favor of the Valencian team.

With the change of roles, the equality was even greater, the rounds went to both sides in a very even duel. Finally, the game ended with a victory for the robots that get their first victory of the divided.

Movistar Riders takes off in the VCL

The riders added the first victory of the second divided against falcons in a Ice box where they were superior.

The duel started well for those of Navarrete who got the first two rounds in attack. In the pistol round they made a good offensive in the if you of B and signed a round flawless flawless. The reaction of the hawks was not long in coming, they put the tie on the scoreboard with a great defense in the site of B where eXerZ and KILLDREAMST They were at a great level.

falcons He was going to put one more wither in defense and they would be able to finish the first half with an advantage. They went to rest with a 7-5 in their favor where they completed several retakesthe best of them was in the if you from A in the ninth round. The riders used the Viper’s Pit to try to place the spike, but circle cut the plant with a large Hunter’s Furywon the zone of the point and defuse the spike.

riders he would put the batteries in the defense where they only conceded two rounds, they were at a high level and made Ice box an impassable place. They ended up turning the situation around with a 13-9.

UCAM remains intractable

The university students continue with their good dynamics and add their second victory against Rebels Gaming.

UCAM managed to take the first two rounds in attack, in the pipes they managed to plant the spike in it if you of C and flickless He closed the round by eliminating Phardon. The rebels revolted with a good retake in it if you from where vo0kashu signed a triple kill spectacular.

The retakes of Rebels Gaming they did not stop and managed to get ahead on the scoreboard. They were very comfortable using that strategy, but the Murcians answered with a good offense and finished the first half 6-6. However, in the second half UCAM it was superior.

They cut the dynamics of rebels they took control of Haven with a great performance YuNo and family They were at a spectacular level. The match ended with a 13-10 score that allows the university students to follow the leaders of the LCV.

CASE Esports starts carbureting

The champion gets his first victory of the second divided in view of AYM Esportsthe match was taken with a 13-8 on the map of Ascent.

The negrigualdas that scored four consecutive rounds started spectacularly. The entries of the boys of CASE they were quite effective and could not be answered by defenders. The first round for AYM came in the fifth where szimpli took out the openkill about MiniBoo with the operator. the boys of CASE They kept trying to get in if you of B, but PHYRN closed the round.

those of mikael they finished the first half with a 6-6 ending the first half with very good feelings, taking 4 consecutive rounds. However, the current champions of the LCV They stepped on the accelerator and made a manual defense.

I only gave 2 rounds to AYMthanks to a strong defense. MiniBoo He was at a spectacular level and finished the match with 22 casualties in his pocket. The negrigualdas duelist played very offensive and was key with the 7 openkills What did you get. The match ended 13-8, and CASE He got his first victory.

Team Queso does not miss its appointment with victory

The runner-up continues with the good dynamics and achieves his second consecutive victory against a tough rival like KPIs.

The meeting was very controlled by those of Neptune, who were at a spectacular level throughout the match. The match was very difficult for them in the first half thanks to the good offensive role they played, ending the first half with a 9-3 score. The advantage was quite remarkable, but in the VALORANT You can never relax because the situation can be turned around in the blink of an eye.

the boys of team cheese they were aware and did not slow down, closing the game with a 13-8 score.

The second split of the VCL has started very excitingly and for now UCAM and Team Queso are leading the standings.