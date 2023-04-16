UCAM Tokiers maintains the entire squad of the Valorant first team

After being semifinalists in the Spanish first division, the quintet returns with renewed energy for the Summer Split

Murcia, 03/27/2023

UCAM Tokiers will keep the players from the Valorant first team, the formation will continue to be led by Fabián ‘Quick’ Pereira. He will be accompanied by Belgian Sammy ‘iDex’ Van De Weghe; The Finnish Ramses Valentino ‘Famsii’; The Spanish Eloy ‘Yuno’ García and the Belgian Karel ‘Flickless’ Maeckelbergh.

Marcos ‘Aer0z’ González will continue to lead as coach. The man from Madrid arrived at UCAM Tokiers at the end of 2022 and his tactics and planning have helped to perfect the game of the university students. The coach will be accompanied by Alejandro ‘Mudarra’ (analyst) and by Rubén ‘Darkthas’ Alburquerque López (manager)

During the presentation of the team ‘Aer0z’ has declared that these first two months have served the team to establish the bases both at a conceptual and role level. “Everyone has worked hard and although we still have a difficult road ahead, I think it’s time to bet on this roster to offer our best face in the summer split.”

UCAM Tokiers has experienced a constant evolution and since 2021 it has achieved excellent results both nationally and internationally. The organization will continue to bet on the future of this competitive FPS, supporting new talent and achieving success in the professional leagues.

Follow the matches live

The matches can be followed through the official LVP Twitch channel (https://www.twitch.tv/lvpes2). Valorant Regional League Spain: Rising is the most important Valorant league in Spain. It is organized by the LVP, Liga de Videojuegos Profesional, which belongs to the MEDIAPRO Group.

