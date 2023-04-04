UCAM Tokiers puts fear in the return of the VCL

The VALORANT Challengers League Spain: Rising kicks off Split 2 after a market end without too many surprises and a Torrevieja final in which beating CASE is an obligation for the nine teams that make up the table.

The first day has already left the first results in which the team that has left the best sensations has been UCAM Tokiers.

The Murcians beat Ramboot 13-5 and are placed leaders along with four other teams that will not lose sight of the round differential to storm the throne of the competition.

ZETA does not want to suffer like the previous Split

The match that opened the second Split had contradictory feelings. In Zaragoza we have seen that Movistar Riders has been crowned this weekend in the Super League and, on the other hand, the handy team, ZETA, has assaulted the blue fiefdom with an impressive defense that did not let the horsemen go on the offensive.

After a distributed first half in which the boys from Navarrete they left to change sides ahead with a clear and well-established defense, the response of krysyS and his went through to block any play in the sites.

For his part, maniek was key so that not only the rest of the team could close the rounds with the openkills what he did, but that he positioned himself as the killer of his own with the Sage and also left the carats in the game with the kill block in round 20.

Those who suffered the most came out on the Riders side were nixerino and saiko that no matter how hard they tried to get in order with theirs, they were the ones who fell the most times. But the problem did not only come from this part. Navarrete was another of the favorite victims and like the Pole, he was one of those who had all the ballots to eliminate first.

Without him smoker Not even the duelist Riders was balled especially the plant of the second half and for this reason ZETA’s defenses won so many integers.

The 8-3 of the second half put the last nails in the coffin of the riders that left the 13-10 for the Aragonese.

Famsii sweeps the shadows in the 4K game

The Finn from UCAM gave a master class on how to use the Omen against Ramboot.

The Murcians devastated the game against the robots in a 5-13 that, either with the confusion or with an indefensible offensive board, they were adding rounds to position themselves as the most comfortable leaders.

But if we only had to highlight Famsii it would be quite unfair to the match that was played. The blocks kills they were almost the mantra of the meeting in which there were a total of six divided between shed (2), jannyXD (1), Quick (1), Flickless (1) and Famsii (1).

All these were distributed in crazy plays and some rotations in which either catching on the sly or directly in the sites there was no hesitation in unloading all the bullets.

So much so that even though the result was so bulky, the first half closed 5-7, leaving the true potential of the Murcians in the second half where no rushea could be avoided to put the finishing touch.

Falcons keep AYM bleeding

The hawks continue to have a sharp beak to bite their rivals in this VCL. AYM suffers its first defeat of the season and the sensations that it leaves are reminiscent of the failure of the first Split. It does not seem that the offseason has been worked with the expectations of trying to enter the playoffs and rather with the intention of not ending up as bottom of the campaign.

In any case, in the match between the two it was seen a KILLDREAM that had MikaEl’s men as sparring partners for their game. The duelist closed the map with the Jett with 24 killssigning 8 openkills and being the one who tortured his namesake, szimpliin the majority of plays (despite being the most killer from AYM.

If the first half was more even, in the second the Falcons remained behind by four points (6-10). However, it seemed that the hawks were letting them show their shortcomings and then defending the sites tooth and nail and consecutively add seven points that left the rival dying on the edge of victory.

The 13-10 did poetic justice to what often seems to be forgotten in esports and that is You can’t win matches by shining a lot individually and, on the other hand, more things are achieved as a team.

B1SK and humanz take the registration

Perhaps the most measured match in this debut was the one between Rebels and KPI where humanz and B1SK were the references of each team.

With everything very even in Ascent, the two quintets played their own tennis match where the points were distributed evenly. A close of the first half in which it ended up totally even led to KPI taking the cat to water for individual details, mainly the duelist who with kyrrz and shhhack prevailed at the close of regular time.

Among the luxuries of the game, the 4K did not miss the appointment and among those that put GatsH, vo0kashu and humanz the jonba was added. It is also convenient to focus on the 10 double kills What did B1SK do that left those peculiarities that we mentioned that helped KPI end up taking the match by 11-13.

In addition, he also fulfilled the role of opener (8) and being one of the most critical when signing the kills (29).

Although the victory was gone for KPI, Rebels did not leave bad feelings and aims to be one of the candidates to fight the noble zone for another season.

Team Queso takes revenge from the Torrevieja final

Lastly, the replay from the final in Torrevieja he came with CASE against Team Queso. It is true that a solitary day does not bring a title, far from it, but the boys from neptu did not know how to take the baton of the party in a second half in which the good defense of the sites it worked so that the spike on which the CASE strategy was focused did not have as much impact.

Under this, 9-13 materialized and, despite the fact that MiniBoo with the Raze was one of the most serious problems offered by the negrigualdas, it was possible to reduce it by distributing all the advantages among all in kills, openkills and fulfilling the rotations that decanted victory.

The first day of the VCL I have already shown that the favorites have good ballots to emulate the results of the first season. UCAM, KPI, ZETA, Falcons and Team Queso rule the top Fulfilling many of the pools of the fans. It’s time to see how the course progresses and how the playoffs are made waiting to see if there are surprises or not.