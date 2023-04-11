UCAM Tokiers remains the throne of the VCL

The VALORANT Challengers Spain: Rising already has a lone leader. UCAM Tokiers sits on the throne on the third day after continuing to win everything and with a Movistar Riders that makes Team Queso slide that he was the only one who managed to step on his heels.

At the bottom, things have not changed, although it is not so easy to beat AYM anymore that despite not being able to win, it still rushes the maps quite well and brings out some individual details.

The narrow defuse of ZETA

At the beginning of the afternoon there was one of those duels that shine to bring out the best plays.

AYM and ZETA crossed paths at the bottom of the ranking For either signing the first victory and putting the tie in the case of those from PHYRN or for hooking up to the upper zone with the playoff teams as it would end up being for the hands.

The give and take of the first half ended with a tie in which the first six rounds went to AYM with szimpli and the Swede being the boss and the next six with the Polish duo of ZETA and a saiz extrovert who drove the rival Spanish hat-trick crazy.

With the 6-6 they switched to a much more offensive game. AYM was in control and it seemed that they were going to sign the first victory. They played well and as they were keeping up the pace of the game it seems that they are following a positive evolution.

However, maniek and Buld took it upon themselves to destroy that dream. He healer of the team was not only being the one who opened the rounds, but also the one who closed them and the one who made his compatriot’s Sova gather all the information to find the AYM quintet in the sites.

with them two and Saiz’s Killjoy was closing the rounds and coming back from a game that had to go until the last round to make it 13-11.

In the words of Sikako, coach of AYM, the mental is taking its toll when it comes to closing the maps, although that does not mean that another situation is beginning to be seen within the team.

CASE slowly scraps robots

CASE’s game against Ramboot is an example of how we are going to see the season fought this Split. The changes in the roster of the robots have been key to being able to stand up to the rivals they have had at the beginning of the season and although they have only beaten ZETA Gaming, Roxie’s have made things difficult for them to win.

The first part was distributed with a slight advantage for CASE (5-7) including a 4K of jannyXDthe second half left for the Valencian team with rotating defenses at the sites.

Getting fully involved by not letting Kiles or ease raid or put turrets or smoke respectively, Daniel0 and the Portuguese were the singing voice that was best positioned. In fact, the Portuguese Jett acted as a can opener and was the killer of their own to the point of getting ahead of the 9-8.

Nonetheless, he rushing of CASE did not wait Tracing the marker and closing in style. MiniBoo destroyed the entries in the sites and he managed to plant fewer times than the duelist could look for due to the sweep he was getting at the time of raiding.

The one who had the worst time every time the Lithuanians appeared was a shéd who was the most affected on the team and one of the first to fall along with DRK and jannyXD.

Under this, 10-13 closed in the penultimate round that gave CASE the victory to fight in the upper part for a place at the top.

UCAM’s armor is hard to break

For its part, the leadership is expensive and if it is time to step on the overtime he steps on and fights. UCAM Tokiers has not let anyone take it for dead and against KPI has been seen.

If this meeting already seemed like one of the matches of the day, what would come next did not leave anyone indifferent.

The defenses of both teams commanded above all. The last few days of Icebox inside the server still show how the map spends them (until a future rotation) and that is that both the Murcians and the guys from B1SK They were a steamroller that broke the entries and in case of planting defuse fast.

In the first half, the forcefulness with which they dominated the Flickless defense and the rest made it clear that there are reasons to see a champion UCAM at the end of the season. However, this image was clouded by the change of sides when the KPI replica returned, once again, to be led by the Russian duelist who left a new game lesson in his record. Despite the fact that KPI picked up the map round by round to force the extension, in front, idexleft a 4K that was worth it to be one of the saving rounds at the end of the match.

Without further delay, the couple of rounds that were signed for UCAM gave the Murcians a 14-12 victory who still don’t know what it’s like to lose in this second Split.

Saiko graduates as a master rider

Movistar Riders and Team Queso played a power to power match where the arrival of the riders to the competition seems to be confirmed.

If the previous Split left enough doubts about their game and there were certain shortcomings when it came to moving the maps forward, against one of the great favorites such as the cheeses they have shown that in this edition they are going for everything and that they have found their game.

The rushes at the beginning gave them a very simple 6-0 that would not end like this at the end of the first half.

The defenses and the defuse from UNFAKE and company jammed that good work in which the fire was prevented from escalating. Between the Pole and a lowel who did not detach himself from his side, putting in the fumes, the offensive was disrupted.

Despite the fact that equality was restored on the scoreboard, the Riders’ defenses in the second half shone with everything and, emphasizing the confusion, they closed in favor of the Riders, winning 13-9 and with their settlement in the playoffs.

Between the individualities of each other, the battle between saiko and UNFAKE It was the most frequent in the first stages of the match where the stable kills already appeared as soon as it started (for the Polish Movistar Riders) and another one in round 9 (in the hands of UNFAKE).

The rebels burn down the nest

At the end of the day, the Rebels beat the Falcons and sit in the playoffs. The start of the season for the hawks is being irregular and they don’t look so whole when it comes to closing the rounds.

Against a very solid Rebels in defense and with Rexs and Humanz more plugged in than the rest of their teammates, they closed a second half in which, with a defuse from Falcons, the Rebels were stomping the attack rounds, getting the six points they were missing to get back on track. take the Haven.

Besides, the duelist of the rebels did everything to burst the sites and that both the Frenchman and the Humanz Breach could finish closing the rounds.

Thus, the 6-13 materialized in the light and leaves a good differential in the Rebels locker that always comes in handy for the end of the season.

The season has only just begun, although there are already several teams that make it clear what kind of game they are going to play. However, the future of each roster It will only be measured in terms of how things are presented on the server and who knows how to better maintain the level and sports narrative.