UCI Cinemas holds Oscar-nominated film marathon with tickets at R$ 10

The day of the biggest film award in the world is approaching, the Oscar, which this year will be on the night of March 12th. And, for those who want to watch the films competing in the main categories on the big screen, the UCI Network will hold, on March 9th and 10th, the UCI Day Oscar, a marathon of productions nominated for Best Film and Best Direction, among others. categories, with tickets for a fixed price of R$10 – and Unique customers pay only R$9. Those chosen for the marathon are: “Everything, Everywhere At Once”, “The Fabelmans”, “Avatar: The Way of Water”, “The Banshees of Inisherin”, “Elvis”, “Top Gun: Maverick” and ” The whale”.

“Everything, Everywhere at the Same Time” is the champion of Oscar nominations and competes in 11 categories, including Best Film, Best Director and Best Actress. Inspired by the life of Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans” is the second most nominated film, with seven categories in total, including Best Director, Best Actress (for Michelle Williams), Best Supporting Actor (Judd Hirsch) and Best Original Screenplay.

“Avatar: Way to Water” has grossed more than $2.2 billion globally and has become the third-highest-grossing movie of all time. James Cameron’s film is nominated for the highest awards in world cinema in the categories Best Film, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects and Best Production Design.

“The Banshees of Inisherin”, by Martin McDonagh (“Three Billboards for a Crime”), competes in nine Oscar categories – including Best Picture and Best Actor (Colin Farrell) – in addition to having won three Golden Globes. With eight nominations for the main film awards, “Elvis” features Austin Butler in the role of the king of rock and follows decades of the artist’s life from his relationship with businessman “Colonel” Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks.

“Top Gun: Maverick”, by Joseph Kosinski, is the most successful film of Tom Cruise’s career, grossed more than 1.5 billion dollars worldwide and competes in six Oscar categories, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Song (“Hold my hand” by Lady Gaga). Finally, “The Whale”, directed by Darren Aronofsky (“Black Swan”) is nominated for three Oscar categories: Best Actor (Brendan Fraser), Best Supporting Actress (Hong Chau) and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

More information about purchase, values ​​and programming are available on the official website. Customers of UCI Unique, the network’s relationship program, have an exclusive discount on the UCI Day Oscar and pay just R$9 per ticket. To be part of the group, just buy the card at the box office of any UCI cinema and register on the website. New members get a complimentary ticket that can be used Monday through Thursday, including holidays.