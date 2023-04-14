UCLÃ becomes Universal Music’s 1st Brazilian rap label

Another chapter in the history of national rap is being written. A UCLAN has just become Universal Music’s first Brazilian rap label. The purpose of the partnership is to further boost the career of the artists that are part of the Rio de Janeiro label that is a reference in national trap.

Universal Music’s cast includes foreign labels such as Interscope Records, DefJam Records, Cash Money Records and XO Records. Not to mention the artists, like Drake, Justin Bieber, Dababy, The Weeknd, Eminem, J Balvin, Rihanna, Post Malone, Jaden Smith, Billie Eilish.

Now, in addition to the management of UCLÃ, through its managers, Duzz, Sobs, Sueth, Shoy, Peu, Jô, AçúK and Danike have this important support from the phonographic market. For André Mafra, China, a partner at UCLÃ, the partnership inaugurates a new era.

“It is an enormous satisfaction for us to have been the first Brazilian label chosen by Universal to represent rap here on the biggest label in the world. We hope that this is just the beginning of a partnership with positive results for all. And that this new era of UCLÃ contributes to the growth of the visibility of national rap”, designs China.

Moment of the toast between artists, the UCLÃ team and the Universal Music Brasil team during the official event to announce the signing of the label, this Wednesday (12) – Photo: @oflashwill

New era arrives with long-awaited single and full concert schedule

The new phase of UCLÃ arrives linked to the announcement of one of the releases most awaited by fans. the preview of “Business man” exceeds half a million views on social networks, in addition to 10,000 comments, in the challenge launched by the artists. No wonder, the single is chosen to toast the hiring.

With the beat of Peu and Skyline, the trap “Business man” it has verses by Sueth, Duzz, Sobs and AçúK. The release of the single takes place in the coming weeks, through the main audio platforms.

“Homem de Negócios” also received a clip directed by Tpires. The audiovisual, which portrays the backstage atmosphere of the UCLÃ shows, can be seen on YouTube, on the release date.

UCLÃ’s schedule of concerts also continues with presentations in several states. In the coming weeks, they will pass through Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina and São Paulo.

UCLAN schedule

04/14 = Juiz de Fora – MG

05/26 = Porto Alegre – RS

05/26 = Novo Hamburgo – RS

05/27 = Rio Grande do Sul – RS

06/07 = Rio de Janeiro – RJ

06/16 = Santa Catarina – SC

06/17 = Santa Catarina – SC

01/07 = Victory – ES

07/14 = Minas Gerais – MG

07/15 = Count – MG

07/28 = São Paulo – SP

07/29 = São Paulo – SP

08/11 = Rio Grande do Sul – RS

08/12 = Rio Grande do Sul – RS

