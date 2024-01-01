Udesse Medicine Faculty inaugurates centenary year and announces 100 activities for 2024

With the presence of health, university and academic authorities, in addition to the excellent support from the civil servant community, the inauguration of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Concepcion took place this Monday, January 8, marking the beginning of its first centenary of 100 years. Activities that will be carried out during 2024.

The activity took place at the Dr. Ivar Hermansen P. Auditorium and gathered more than a hundred guests under the leadership of Dr. Carlos Saavedra Rubilar, Rector of the University of Concepción; Cerem de Salud, Dr. Eduardo Barra Joffre, Vice-Rector Dr. Paulina Rincón González; The Vice-Rector for Research and Development, Dr. Andrea Rodríguez Testates, and the Vice-Rector for Economic and Administrative Affairs, Dr. Miguel Quiroga Suazo, in addition to the former Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Dr. Also present at the ceremony were Mario Valdivia Peralta, Raúl González Ramos and Octavio Enriquez Lorca, Emeritus Professors of the Faculty of Medicine, as well as Doctors Eduardo Fas Henry and Benjamin Vicente Parada.

In a special way, Dr. Laura Benedetti Reiman, director of the Regional History Research Program (PIHER), co-editor of the UdeC History magazine and head of the graduate degree in History, was invited as speaker. The academic, who holds a master’s degree and a doctor’s degree in history, gave a pleasant tour of the 100 years of medicine in Concepción, the scientific impulse, the service and the female faces that emerged from the creation of the School of Medicine in the city.

At the welcome, Alejandra Ceballos Morales, Vice Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, highlighted the meeting, explaining that it represents much more than an activity, as it represents the result of many intensive months of work expressed throughout the year. Will go. and those who anticipate new opportunities to arise, such as thinking critically, recognizing and reaffirming commitment in the pursuit of continuous improvement. “We hope that this century will provide us with the same opportunities for growth that we are already experiencing,” he said.

The central part of the ceremony was led by Dr. Ana María Moraga, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, who described in 10 chapters how these last 100 years have been. On this occasion, he reviewed the global, Latin American and Chilean-local context prevailing at that time, emphasizing that “times change” and knowing that history in order to continue preparing to face challenges based on Is important. Those that require timely and appropriate health action by the health professionals who make up the educational unit.

In that sense, the authority of the Faculty of Medicine stated that “We have a Faculty Strategic Plan that has allowed us to identify opportunities for growth and development in addition to the challenges that require strategic planning to achieve the vision we have Have to move forward formally.” The creation of our faculty, and in which priority has been given to the well-being of the community, postgraduate degrees, creation and dissemination of knowledge, relationship with the environment, updating administrative processes and maintenance of achieved processes.

Regarding the challenges, Dr. Ana Maria Moraga mentioned bringing new technologies in digital health, robotics and artificial intelligence closer as they will be part of professional work, generating new knowledge, research centers and initiatives on priority health issues. Will contribute to. Involving the humanities in the training of new generations to see and understand the global world, to strengthen the attitudes and actions necessary to solve people’s problems and to be attentive to the evolution of the epidemiological situation and to be prepared for new scenarios Do it. He will come, all the while keeping at the center the students whom the Udaipur Faculty of Medicine trains.

Within the framework of this milestone celebration at the beginning of 100 years, Dr. Moraga invited the entire community to participate in the 100 activities organized for 2024, this will be the first and in parallel there will be 15 summer schools organized Will go. These have been developed based on the initiative of the academicians of the Faculty. Similarly, he shared a video summary of the centenary year with the attendees.

Finally, the Rector of the University of Concepción, Dr. Carlos Saavedra Rubilar, congratulated the academic community and all the EDUCA Medicine staff, and emphasized that this milestone at the beginning of the centenary year allows the maximum development of opportunities and possibilities Is. The Faculty of Medicine, trained with the highest levels of excellence at the University, is improving the quality of life of all Chileans.

Health Minister, Dr. Eduardo Barra J. indicated that the Udaipur Faculty of Medicine “is a very relevant institution for the development of local and national public health. We cannot remain absent and we hope that we will be able to support the initiatives being developed here and We will continue to engage in dialogue with both the faculty and the University in the formulation and development of public policies that benefit our region’s population.”