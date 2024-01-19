UFC 297 – Strickland vs. du Plessis: schedule, channel and where to watch the fight evening on TV in the USA and Mexico today

champion of the middleweight ranking of ufc, shaun stricklandNicknamed “Tarzan”, the current No. 2 in the category will face the South African dricus du plessis In today’s exciting match, Saturday, January 20, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

This high-caliber bout is set to be the main event of the card ufc 297,

The 32-year-old Strickland is determined to maintain his winning streak for the fourth consecutive time.

His final performance, a unanimous decision win israel adesanya In September 2023 it strengthened its position as LMiddle weight leader.

With an impressive record of 28 wins (11 by KO and four by submission) and only five losses, strickland Ready to show once again why he holds that title.







On the other hand, Challenger Darius Du Plessis, better known as “Stillnox,” is coming off a TKO win over Robert Whittaker in July 2023.,

At the age of 30, Du Plessis He looks to continue moving up the ranks by showing his ability in both striking and on the ground.

with a record of With 20 wins (nine by KO and ten by submission) and only two losses, du Plessis He would like to take advantage of this opportunity to take the title from Strickland.

Also, this question is floating in the air: What will be the main strategy for each fighter? stricklandKnown for his technical and calculating approach, he will likely try to use his experience to control the pace of the fight and enforce his game. Du PlessisHe may try to capitalize on his versatility, where he will look for opportunities to land powerful strikes or take the fight to the ground.







Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis: Time, TV and how to watch UFC 297 online

the main battle which is sean strickland vs dricus du plessiswill be the last song played in the evening, starting with Prelims 7:30 PM ETThen to give way to the main card which will start at 11 pm, the person in charge of the transmission ESPN.