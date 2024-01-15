UFC 298 – Volkanovski vs. Topuria, schedule and where to watch the evening with the fight for the featherweight belt on TV in the United States and Mexico

Ilya Topuria And Alexander Volkanovsky They will face each other this Saturday Honda Center of Anaheim, They star in the main battle of ufc 298, The featherweight title is at stake.

It is estimated that the main event will begin at 12:15 am Eastern Time on Sunday in the United States. Whereas in Mexico it will be seen from 11:15 pm on Saturday night central time of the country.

How Ilya Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski got into the fight today

Topuria This Saturday he will attempt to become the first Hispanic fighter to wear the crown ufc, the most prestigious mixed martial arts category in the world. who was born Halle, GermanyHas a record of 14 fights and is undefeated.

Volkanovski He is the current featherweight belt champion. They earned 29 wins and only three losses.





read this also

Francisco Fernandez





“Do the work, humiliate him and show him to the world again; remind them and tell him he still has a long way to go until he gets to the top. I’m going to show him that. The prediction is that I will teach him a good lesson. He will be embarrassed, he will eat some of his words and maybe this is the beginning of his journey. He is young, he is confident, I will humiliate him, he will be fine and he will start after me. Hit well,” the Australian said before the fight.

statement of Volkanovski They don’t attract attention. As the fight was confirmed, media darts were thrown from both sides, raising expectations further.





read this also

martin maina





“He thinks I lack humility and he is going to teach me humility classes and in the next few months he will work as a teacher. He should know that I left school at the age of 15 and “I’ve upset more than one teacher.” ” He said. Topuria,

Topuria vs. Volkanovski: time, TV and how to watch the UFC fight online

He ufc 298 Will take place this Saturday, February 17th houston, The main battle of the event is the duel in which they will star Ilya Topuria And Alexander Volkanovsky For the featherweight belt of the most famous mixed martial arts company.

Topuriachallenging Alexander Volkanovsky, will be presented at approximately 11:15 a.m. Central Mexico time. In the United States it will begin at 12:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Sunday.

In the United States, initial fighting will be seen ESPN, ESPN Deportes and fubo, While the main card can be seen on ESPN+ PPV.

In Mexico, the preliminary events will be broadcast on Fox Sports and the main events will be broadcast on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.