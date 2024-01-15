Ukraine and NATO reject Russian elections in occupied territories

(CNN) — Russia will hold presidential elections in the next three days that will give Vladimir Putin a fifth term in power, and the Kremlin plans to do the same in occupied territories in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said that with this, Russia demonstrates “its blatant disregard for international law.”

“The holding of ‘elections’ of the President of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and parts of the city of Sevastopol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions is illegal and will not have legal validity,” A statement from the ministry said.

Ukraine urged international observers to refrain from attending the elections, especially in the occupied territories. He also advised Ukrainians living in those areas not to get involved.

“The current campaign in the Russian Federation to imitate the presidential election reflects the Russian Federation’s continued and blatant disregard for the norms and principles of international law,” the ministry said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg responded in the same sense during a press conference this Thursday.

Russia’s holding of elections in Ukrainian-occupied territories is “completely illegal and a violation of international law,” Stoltenberg said. He said, “Free and fair elections are fundamental to any democracy and elections in Russia will not be free and fair. As we already know.” Opposition politicians are in jail, some have been murdered and many are in exile.

Furthermore, he stressed that there is no reason to believe that the situation has improved since the last election.

The United Kingdom’s ambassador to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) also described it as “illegal”, saying the election represented a “violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

“Russia has no legitimate basis for any such actions on the territory of Ukraine,” he said. He said, “The United Kingdom has been clear: we will never recognize Russia’s efforts to strengthen its illegal control over Ukrainian territory, which is a violation of the UN Charter. We will not recognize the results of any referendum or false election. will not give.”

border with finland

Asked about the possibility of President Vladimir Putin deploying troops to the border with Finland, Stoltenberg said Finland is safer now than before joining the alliance.

“Almost all Russian armed forces are involved in an aggressive war against Ukraine. So we do not see any imminent threat against any NATO ally. But, of course, we will monitor and follow closely what Russia does on NATO borders. Does.” ” He said.

On Wednesday, Putin said that due to Finland’s entry into NATO, Russian military and weapons systems would “appear” near its borders, reiterating comments he made last year.

With reporting from CNN’s Simon Kalin and Sharon Braithwaite.