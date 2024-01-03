Ukraine says it has destroyed another Russian warship in the Black Sea

(CNN) — Ukraine’s military intelligence says it sank a Russian warship off the coast of Crimea on Wednesday, the latest in a series of maritime drone attacks against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

The Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov was attacked by a “Magura” V5 drone, which left “significant holes” in its left side before it sank, the Ukrainian agency said on Telegram.

According to the statement, the attack was carried out by the agency’s “Group 13” special forces unit in cooperation with Ukrainian defense and security forces.

Nighttime footage provided by Ukraine showed a maritime drone racing towards the Caesar Kunikov before a large plume of smoke rose from the ship.

CNN could not independently verify Ukraine’s claims. There has been no official comment from Russia on Ukraine’s claims.

Wednesday’s attack is the latest in a series of Ukrainian attacks against the Russian navy, as it attempts to strike both strategically and symbolically against Russian forces that seized Crimea in 2014.

As the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine approaches its second anniversary, the front lines have remained largely static for months. But since last year Ukraine has focused on the Black Sea, saying that Crimea and its attacks on Russian ships are aimed at isolating the peninsula and making it more difficult for Russia to maintain its military operations on the Ukrainian mainland.

This note was updated with the latest information