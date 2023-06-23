Ukrainian army chief on counteroffensive: “Our main troops have not been deployed yet, everything is still ahead”

The Ukrainian counteroffensive, which was highly expected, is moving forward with difficulty. The territorial gains made at the moment are minimal, but this does not mean that the offensive will be a flop. Ukrainian Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky told The Guardian, “Our main forces have not yet been deployed.”

Syrsky, who led the defense of Kiev last spring and was also involved in a surprisingly successful counteroffensive in the northeast last autumn, appeals for patience in an interview with the British newspaper. “Everyone wants us to win big in one fell swoop. We also want the same, but we have to keep in mind that it takes time. Many troops and equipment have been mobilized on both sides and many modern obstacles are in our way.

He further added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are still looking for weaknesses in the enemy’s defences. Commander says, so the main attack has not started yet. “Our main forces have not yet fought. Everything is still ahead.”

“Don’t Underestimate the Enemy”

Although he remains hopeful that the offensive can still achieve success, Sirski admits that things are difficult in some places. For example, in the area around Bakhmut in the east, where the Russians have called up additional forces from the south. “It is stressful. The Russians are trying to seize the initiative. So the situation is very difficult.”

“We should not underestimate the enemy. Russia has anticipated our attacks and continues to anticipate the most dangerous directions of our movements. There they build strong defenses that are very difficult to penetrate,” said the colonel general, adding that he was confident a way would be found.

The Ukrainian army mobilized 12 new brigades to launch a counteroffensive. Of these, nine were fitted with western equipment. According to experts, currently only three brigades are deployed. So Ukrainians are still holding back a lot. Since the counteroffensive began two weeks ago, they have been able to liberate eight (small) villages.