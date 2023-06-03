Ukrainian flees war with her family, but is murdered in front of her children

A Georgian man who fled to Berlin with his Ukrainian wife and two children has been sentenced to five years in prison for killing his wife. Motive? The woman allegedly refused to share the aid amount she had received from the German government with him.

Soon after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Olena (44) fled her home in Kharkov with her daughters. She ended up in a container house in the German capital Berlin and was joined there by her Georgian husband Edisher (51), who happened to be in his native country when war broke out to attend his father’s funeral.

As a war refugee from Ukraine, Olena was given a German account into which money was deposited each month by the German government. The money was intended to help the family, but in practice it mainly caused serious discussions. and finally to a heinous crime: Edisher killed his wife with a kitchen knife in front of their six-year-old daughter and eighteen-year-old stepdaughter.

no money for the hairdresser

While his wife bought expensive clothes, she didn’t even pay for a haircut, the man testified at the trial. He wanted to end the relationship and asked her to give him at least half of the 1,800 euros the German state had paid for him into Olena’s account. With that money, he planned to return to Georgia. But Olena refuses. Edisher’s stint turned insane on October 22 last year: he took a kitchen knife and stabbed his wife in the heart right in front of their six-year-old daughter and eighteen-year-old stepdaughter. Olena died instantly.

Edisher admitted his crime in court and said that he regretted his actions. But he could no longer remember the events. The court psychiatrist was of the opinion that the man had been scorned by his wife and had seen no other way out. Edisher is said to have already attempted suicide while in custody. The judge eventually handed down a five-year prison sentence for murder.