UK’s best-selling games: Dead Island 2 tops this week’s list

As every week, from the United Kingdom the best selling games list during the last seven days. On this occasion, as reported by Games Industry, Dead Island 2 is the most popular game among Anglo-Saxon players.

The “zombie-esque” premiere has managed to establish itself as the best-selling game of the week. Although Dead Island 2 has had a difficult time, since two other major premieres have coincided with its launch.

VIDEO Dead Island 2 – Launch Trailer

Minecraft Legends has achieved a creditable second position, registering almost 75% of its sales on Nintendo Switch, a console that holds the third position in the table with Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, the brand new return of Game’s military tactic Boy Advance.

Despite the fact that we have not seen a installment of the saga for 15 years, this is still remembered by many players, which has helped the game to prevail over recent successes such as hogwarts legacyand, Resident Evil 4 Remake either FIFA 23.

Dead Island 2 dominates the top 10 best-selling games in the UK

Dead Island 2 Minecraft Legends Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 23 Super Mario Odyssey Hogwarts Legacy Resident Evil 4 Remake Minecraft (Switch) God of War Ragnarok

Have you been able to play any of these three great premieres? If it could not have been, but you are curious to give them a chance, here we leave you our opinion on each of these games:

Dead Island 2: It is a pleasure to confirm that the ship has come to fruition by taking care of the true essence of the series: exploration, tinkering with weapons and massacring zombies is as pleasant as it is spectacular.

Minecraft Legends: It throws up a satisfying (and new) point of view for one of the richest universes we can remember. It’s not the best of its kind, but this colorful mix of action, tactics, strategy and MOBA will win over Minecraft fans and even those who have never played Mojang’s game before.

Advance Wars 1 + 2 ReBout Camp: It’s always been one of Nintendo’s best games, and this double Wayforward remake (very cute visually and packed with content) does it justice. It will take you little time to learn its simple and intuitive mechanics, but you will be able to play it for all eternity without getting bored, against the AI ​​or with its infinite multiplayer.