Ultimately he won! Mazatlán FC overcomes bad situation and defeats Atlas

In the midst of carnival, Mazatlán FC finally wins Completion 2024 And this gunboat They took advantage of the concessions of Atlas To hit 2-0 in El Encanto Stadium.

fox They were once again the same team that had started the year with Benat San José: undisciplined, and due to typical errors they ultimately lost.

This is the third defeat in the tournament. red and black And this Mazatlán He took advantage of the opportunity to overcome the bad phase and thus won.

came from beating atlas Santos Laguna and in the pearl of the pacific It was a tear. After a first half without threatening the opposition goal, another expulsion was added to the complement, producing a forgettable performance.

Mazatlan FC was in edgar joel barcenas To your best man of the first part. First he took a free kick which was converted into a corner kick in the 15th minute and in the 36th minute, Anderson Santamaria He suppressed hopes of another goal by swatting away another shot from the Panamanian player.

Beginning of the second part, Jordi Caicedo He had a one-on-one that hit the crossbar on 50′ and the Foxes were left with 10 men on the next play.

Santamaría lost the ball to Luis Amarilla, the Peruvian brought him down and, being the last man standing, he went to the locker room in the 50th minute.

With the lead already on the field, Mazatlán The danger increased. First Del Prete, Later Barcenas And both the shots went wide.

andres montano He attempted on the 60′, received from Bárcenas and hit it wide; Four minutes later, Gehna did not fail and made the score 1-0 from distance. gunboat At 64′.

from small Atlas it was a shot aldo rocha Ricardo Gutiérrez made a save in the 69th minute and it was marked as a tie.

jair diaz He wasn’t even in second place at 72nd, but he saved them camilo vargas On the line. Gutierrez saved the tie Atlas move a header edgar zaldivar At 84′ and it was fundamental, because at 88′ the score was 2-0.

brian rubio He took advantage of weak athletic marks and saved the ball inside the area to increase the lead. Atlas He tried to score and before the whistle, Gutierrez Distracted Chile to win Mazatlán FC.