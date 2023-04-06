“Um Filho”, feature film by the director of “Meu Pai”, gets a trailer and release date in Brazil; check out

The film stars Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern and Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins.

“A Son”, a new feature film by Florian Zellerdirector of “Meu Pai”, won a subtitled trailer and release date in Brazilian cinemas.

The film also had its poster revealed. Check out:

The film has a screenplay written by himself. Florian Zeller beside Christopher Hampton. The feature is inspired by a 2019 London theater play that was critically successful at the time.

In the story, between the concerns of a newborn son and the job of his dreams, Peter (Hugh Jackman) will need to get along with his firstborn and take care of him – like his father never did.

Watch the trailer:

The film stars Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath and has in the list Anthony Hopkinswinner of the Academy Award for Best Actor for “My Father”.

The film opens in Brazilian theaters on February 16, 2023.

