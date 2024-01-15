UN envoy says Chavismo prevented him from going to detention centers

special envoy of United Nations Organization (UN) On the right to food, Michael Fakhri, He assured this Wednesday that the government of Nicolás Maduro prevented him from visiting detention centers and that the authorities constantly changed his agenda during his two-week visit to the country.

“With regard to the detention centers, the government did not allow me to go and, simply, the authorities were constantly changing my agenda and at times we did not know where to go,” The correspondent said at a press conference after several days of meetings with representatives of the executive, non-governmental organizations and other citizen groups.

Despite this denial, he described the situation of people deprived of liberty without explaining the sources of the information used or whether he would present new details about it in a presentation of his findings before the UN Human Rights Council next March. .

In this sense, he said he was “seriously” concerned about the food security of prisoners, especially about the situation of detainees in preventive detention centers, where prisoners are held almost twice their capacity, according to the NGO last week. A Window to Freedom (UVL) according to a report presented.

They are “temporary centers that do not include facilities to feed them (…) authorities do not provide any food, water, bathrooms or health care to the detainees,” stressed Fakhri, who testified against these people as well. Urged to expedite their transfer to prisons, where “conditions are somewhat better.”

He pointed out that, due to judicial delays, these centers have become designated detention locations, so some people serve sentences of several years in these cells that are “inhumane, degrading and can lead to torture.”

When asked about the reasons that prevented him from visiting these cells – according to the UVL, in which 17 prisoners died in 2023 due to health problems -, he asked the government about the reasons for maintaining this refusal. I felt the urge to ask.

For his part, he explained, he overcame “logistical problems” to attend some of the meetings and expressed his “frustration” towards the government, as officials “given greater priority to protocol”, preventing him from attending official lunches. And hours had to be wasted in taking photographs.

With information from EFE