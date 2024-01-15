UN medical supplies looted in Haiti

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) — A container filled with essential items for newborns and their mothers – including resuscitators and other vital items – was looted in Port-au-Prince on Saturday, as gang violence and humanitarian efforts escalated, aid agency UNICEF said in a statement. The crisis has become worse. Haitian capital.

In addition to maternity and newborn supplies, the looted containers also contained “early childhood development and education equipment and water,” UNICEF said. The UN children’s agency said more than 260 containers of humanitarian property at the port are now controlled by armed groups that attacked the main port last week.

“The theft of supplies comes at a critical time when children need them most,” said Bruno Mace, UNICEF representative in Haiti. “The looting of supplies needed to save children’s lives must end immediately and humanitarian access must be protected,” Mace said.

“Depriving children of vital health supplies amid a collapsed health system is a violation of their rights,” he said.

Since January, violence in Haiti has further deteriorated a health system that was already in ruins. According to UNICEF, three out of four women and children in the Port-au-Prince region do not have access to basic public health and nutrition services. Only two functional operating rooms operate in the capital. Six out of 10 hospitals across the country cannot function due to lack of electricity, fuel and medical supplies.

The bloodshed has continued in recent days, with the death of several “bandits” during a police operation in the Port-au-Prince neighborhood, where gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Charizier lives and operates, the National Police said on Saturday. declare. of Haiti (PNH).

Authorities said they exchanged gunfire with men from Charizard in an operation Friday to “disrupt the actions of armed gangs.” Police also said they had seized firearms and reopened streets in the Lower Delmas neighborhood.

“New strategies are being implemented by the police institution with the aim of reclaiming some areas occupied by these armed gangs in recent days in order to facilitate the free movement of peaceful citizens,” a PNH statement said. Is.”

Two police sources told CNN on Friday that officers had launched the operation in Lower Delmas, while special forces were pursuing Charizard.

The PNH did not say whether police had located Charizier, but said a report on the development of the operation would soon be made public.

Haiti has struggled to resolve a long-running political and humanitarian crisis and 80% of Port-au-Prince is currently controlled by gangs, according to UN estimates.

There are only a few safe places left in the interior parts of the country. All roads leading out of Port-au-Prince are blocked by gangs these days. The PNH counter-attacked, but with limited resources.

All access to ports and international airports has been blocked.

Nothing comes in. Grocery stores are running out of food, gas stations are running out of fuel, and hospitals are running out of blood.

“If the violence does not end and vital logistics routes are not reopened, the health crisis will worsen significantly,” Mace said. “We are witnessing a humanitarian disaster, and there is very little time left to reverse it.”

A CNN crew was able to land in Port-au-Prince by helicopter on Friday after days of back-and-forth planning, which required elaborate security arrangements and diplomatic approval at multiple levels.

Meanwhile, UN sources told CNN that the first UN airlift flights between Haiti and the neighboring Dominican Republic have been completed. For now, the only option to get to and from Port-au-Prince is a private evacuation helicopter, available to wealthy foreigners and diplomats – where a seat can currently cost more than US$10,000.

Medical supplies will be the first shipment, and UN workers will rotate in and out of the country, sources said.