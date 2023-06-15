‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski found dead in his cell

American terrorist Ted Kaczynski, better known as the ‘Unbomber’, has been found dead in his cell. American media has given this report. He was 81 years old and had been keeping unwell for some time.

Kaczynski was a former mathematics professor who believed that humanity was destroying nature. So he withdrew from society and lived a hermit’s life in the wild in the state of Montana, where he lived without piped water or electricity.

In his log cabin, Kaczynski assembled bombs and mailed them to those he considered responsible for progress and technology, a position he also expounded on in a notoriously long and disjointed manifesto. With his bombing campaign, he was responsible for 16 letter bombs across the United States between 1978 and 1995, killing three and injuring 23. His first targets were academia and the airlines, earning him the nickname “Unbomber” for “University and Airline Bomber”.

Kaczynski was arrested in 1996 after what has been described as the largest and most expensive manhunt in American history. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1998 and has been in a North Carolina prison through 2021. according to this federal bureau of prisons He was found unconscious in his cell on Saturday morning, and the cause of death is not yet known. He was running unwell for some time.