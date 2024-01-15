Unbeatable Shohei Ohtani reaches 7th place in 2024

After a game in which he was silenced, right against his former team, Los Angeles Angels, shohei ohtani On this occasion, the first once again appeared immense chicago white sox,

It’s impressive to see Ohtani get a hit. The adjustments he makes in the box are impressive and he is able to transform an impressive pitch into one that eventually becomes unplayable and even becomes a key part of his team’s runs.

He did this for the first time in the very first innings. Michael Kopech tied him with pitches to the inside corner. But OhtaniIn the last, he made a torso movement that enabled him to hit the ball hard and get his first hit of the game. The ball passed through the middle of the field and although the shortstop caught it on the outfield grass, he did so without having time to get the ball out at first.

The connection allowed Mookie Betts to reach third and then Freddy Freeman homered with a sacrifice fly to left field.

You may be interested in: Without a break: Home run by Andy Paige puts Dodgers ahead

Shohei Ohtani drives again in spring training

One entry later, shohei ohtani He went into the batsman’s box again. On that occasion he found Austin Barnes in second place, Andy Pages in first and still did not fail.

Once again he tried to dominate him with the inside break and, once again, he made the necessary adjustments to hit the mark in a responsible innings.

On a count of two balls and one strike, shohei ohtani He hit another low, hard ball that was impossible for shortstop DeJong to catch. The ball went to center field, allowing Austin Barnes to score from second, making the score 3×2. chicago white sox,

For shohei ohtani It was his seventh hit of the spring. Totaled 12 at-bats for a .583 average. Additionally, he reached six RBIs in as many games.

Without further ado, enjoy this productive relationship shohei ohtani Against the White Sox.