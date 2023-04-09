Under the command of Rodrigo Faro, the 5th season of “Canta Comigo” premieres this weekend

This Sunday, the 9th, the 5th season of “Canta Comigo” airs, which follows the format that won over the public, under the command of Rodrigo Faro, who has been in charge of the attraction since 2020. Whether with individual or group performances , talented artists from all over Brazil climb onto the attraction’s stage to compete for a R$300,000 prize.

However, to reach the final, participants must impress a group of 100 judges, positioned on a huge illuminated panel. If any one of the experts likes the performance for the time being, they can stand up and sing along with the contestant. The greater the number of jurors standing, the more points the candidate gets.

The apex of the attraction happens when all the judges form a single voice, in an exciting chorus. This contestant heads straight to the show’s grand finale.

Already in the first episode, the candidates promise to thrill the viewer interpreting national and international successes, such as: “An angel came to talk to me,” by the group Rouge, “Stone Cold”, by Demi Lovato, “You’ve lost love feeling”, by king of rock Elvis Presley, “When the world spins”, by singer Fábio Jr, “When the rain passes”, by Ivete Sangalo, “Unholy”, by Sam Smith, “Treasure”, by Bruno Mars, “What makes you beautiful “, by One Direction, and many others.

About the format

Canta Comigo is the national version of All Together Now, original format by Banijay, produced by Endemol Shine Brasil, with general direction by Marcelo Amiky and direction of the reality nucleus by Rodrigo Carelli. The first two editions of the program were presented by Gugu Liberato (1959-2019), in 2018 and 2019.





Canta Comigo 5 is presented by Rodrigo Faro and airs on Sundays from 6 pm.