Understand the success of the Barbie movie, which has not yet been released – RDCTV

The most anticipated movie for many people in the year 2023 is “Barbie”, starring actress Margot Robbie and directed by Greta Gerwig. Barbie will be Released on July 21, 2023 in theaters around the world.

The live-action of the most famous doll in the world has three factors that help explain the hype over the feature.

Direction;

The film is directed by Greta Gerwig, Oscar-nominated director of “Lady Bird: A Time to Fly” (2017) and “Little Women” (2019). Greta has already won several awards in her brief career as a filmmaker, “Best Direction” by the National Board Of Review, “Best Screenplay” by the Independent Spirit Awards, “Best Adapted Screenplay” by the Critics Choice Awards and “Best Direction” by the National Society of Critics from the USA. Will the Oscars come with “Barbie”?

Star-studded roster:

Perhaps the main reason “Barbie” is so highly anticipated is its star-studded cast. Check out the list of confirmed actors in the feature;

Margot Robbie (“Babylon”)

Ryan Gosling (“La La Land”)

Connor Swindells and Emma Mackey, from (“Sex Education”)

Scott Evans (“Grace & Frankie”)

Kate McKinnon (“Bombshell”)

Michael Cera (“Juno”)

Will Ferrell (“Eurovision Song Contest: The Saga of Sigrit and Lars”)

Hari Nef (“Transparent”)

Ariana Greenblatt (“Love and Monsters”)

Kingsley Ben-Adir (“Secret Invasion”)

Americana Ferrera (“Ugly Betty”)

Ritu Arya (“Red Alert”)

Dua Lipa premieres in theaters;

Pop star Dua Lipa, in addition to signing part of the soundtrack for “Barbie”, will also act in the film that marks her debut in theaters. Will the three-time Grammy Award-winning singer be able to pull off a big-screen role?

Will the film live up to expectations, or will it be just another star-studded void?