Union leaders demand 40% pay hike amid Boeing crisis

officials of boeing company Spent the last month dealing with the aftermath of a disaster 737 max airplane, When aircraft manufacturer As the US company recovers from its latest crisis related to manufacturing failures, a new risk looms: a leave from job For a period of 10 years.

largest union boeingThe International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), still smarting from the 2014 deal that sacrificed pensionSet minimum increases and tied the hands of workers for a decade.

Union leaders will be excited and demand a 40% wage increase in three or four years Resurgence of US labor movement, shortage of skilled aerospace workers and there is pressure boeing To stabilize work in their factories.

“Our goal is to negotiate a contract that union leaders and our members can accept.”declared john holdenChairman of District 751 Yo sleptwhich represents 32,000 mechanics boeing of the area seattle, “We did not take the strike lightly. But we are ready to do so.”

Holden sees path to a successful deal boeing, he said in an interview. Nevertheless, he is willing to follow the example of the workers of detroit automobile industryof Hollywood screenwriter and actor and his fellow machinists from the supplier boeing Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. In kansas, All of them came out of last year’s strikes Important wage and contractual reforms,

Factories will come to a standstill due to strike boeing In Washington And oregonInvolved 737 assembly lines, his hen that lays golden eggs. With the start of talks scheduled for March 8 work stress will be involved in the investigation CEO of Boeing, dave calhoun,

It is already facing questions from lawmakers and investors about a series of manufacturing problems — the latest, the problem of poorly drilled holes. Soul – When Federal Aviation Administration has intensified its surveillance and limited production growth 737 Until the quality improves.

,We are focused on working with our teams to reinforce quality in all we do“, Said boeing one in release, “We believe there is a path forward to a new contract that addresses the needs and concerns of our people while maintaining our ability to compete in the global marketplace.”

that strategy boeing Used to get concessions a decade ago pension and limiting wage increases to less than 1% on average in upcoming negotiations. ,No loyalty because Boeing wasn’t particularly loyal“, He said analyst richard abulafia, “The labor market has now fundamentally changed, and may remain so for a long time.”

At the time, the aviation titan had a significant asset in its aviation workforce. seattle: a massive new aircraft program known as 777X, an engagement company After this its age-old basis was under question boeing i start assembling 787 dreamliner In South Carolina one year ago.

to compel Yo slept Entering into contractual negotiations that included withholding pension, boeing threatened to shut down the program 777X from the area of seattleinviting all states usa to compete factory,

Although local leaders of IAM He saw senior officers calling a bluff Union in Washington, DC, He took over the conversation and stepped back. The agreement, passed by a narrow margin, preserved jobs but eliminated the defined pension plan and limited wage increases to 4% over the next decade.

“The anger that our members experienced throughout the process 2013 and 2014 This is evident today,” he says. holden, “Whenever I’m in the factory, and I hear it from everywhere.”

actions of boeing That’s a 21% decline this year, the worst decline among members of the industrial average. Dow JonesBecause intense scrutiny on its manufacturing process creates uncertainty in plans to increase its production 737, Shares were little changed at 9:51 am. New York,

As you prepare for the upcoming talks, boeing It has no new aircraft to use as a bargaining tool, and the unemployment rate is near historic lows, Cannot threaten to move manufacturing to the South, The company can’t afford to stop work as it tries to stabilize its factories and suppliers and get production back to a steady, reliable pace.

According to ken herbertanalyst RBC Capital MarketsHe Labor Union There is a chance to win. “If there’s ever a time to really reach an agreement that works for them, it’s now.”, Said. “They’re going to be very, very aggressive.”

boeing It declined last week to give a financial outlook for this year, although it maintained a target of generating $10 billion of free cash flow 2025 or 2026A goal that risks falling short due to a prolonged work stoppage.

A labor agreement can also be costly. According to Sheila Kahyaogluanalyst JefferiesEvery 10% increase in machinist wages will reduce free cash flow. 2026 Approximately $260 million before costs and productivity compensation.

This also includes uncertainty from US regulators, who are increasingly scrutinizing quality practices. boeing After structural failure of flight 1282 Of alaska airlines On 5 January 2024. Your suppliers are meeting this week seattleThey will also have to weigh whether it is worth the risk to continue increasing production.

The train drivers intend to use their influence to demand greater economic concessions than usual. holden wants to do boeing Reinstate the thousands of quality inspections it had suspended over the past decade. And he plans to put pressure on officials to build the plane seattle over decades.

boeing says it has reinstated inspections and increased the number of quality inspectors in its commercial division by 20% 2019,

He Labor Union He also plans to move on Come back defined benefit pensionlower health costs pocket and more flexibility all around extra hours, place of Yo slept Studying the tactics used last year by United Auto Workersincluding the strike He said, at selected places holden, ,We need jobs for 50 years, not four.“, he claimed holden,

There is a connection between the labor problems of boeing And this quality failure because of which regulatory bodies Americans and Airlines to send to customers auditors After the accident in the factories of the aircraft manufacturer alaska airlinesSaid cliff collier, Consultant With decades of experience in aerospace manufacturing.

Boeing’s recent difficulties stem from employee turnover: Arrival of workers and managers without experience pandemic And according to the labor strategy that led to the exodus of experienced workers, tinkling, “People are not fooled,” he said. tinkling, “People have to work more than they should, People are induced to do things they probably shouldn’t,

