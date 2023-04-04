Unisex or genderless clothing: what’s the difference and what is gender neutrality in fashion? | Fashion & Beauty

1 of 5 Unisex or genderless clothing what is the difference and what is gender neutrality in fashion — Photo: Pexels/Reproduction Unisex or genderless clothing what is the difference and what is gender neutrality in fashion — Photo: Pexels/Reproduction

Style genderlessnon-binarity, unisex clothing, gender neutrality… These expressions are increasingly present in modern everyday life and, therefore, it is very important to understand them.

And the visual and consumption power of the fashion industry can be one of the ideal paths for this understanding.

In a chat with gshow, stylist Ronaldo Paixão explains the differences between the terms and the importance of challenging pre-established norms and standards in society. Come and see!

What is gender neutrality?

Our society has always defined some stereotypes and standards for boys and girls, mainly through fashion. Boys wear blue, girls wear pink, etc. But fashion is a freedom of expression after all.

How can I define myself through the things I like if I can’t expand beyond a predefined system?

Then, Gender neutrality basically takes away the existing mandatory categorization between men and women.

When we talk about gender neutrality, we allow men, women and non-binary people to use everything and every fashion to communicate, express themselves and show who they are.

What is the difference between gender neutrality in fashion and unisex clothing?

Unisex clothing follows the system. For unisex to exist, there must be predefined men and women and unite the taste of both.

Neutrality, on the other hand, assumes that everyone, regardless of gender, can use whatever they want.

What pieces of clothing can be considered neutral?

All. Clothing does not define gender. For example: skirt, cropped and nail polish are welcome in anyone’s wardrobe.

It is possible to make great productions and rock the looks when you consider that there is no label warning what we can and cannot wear.

How can gender neutrality in fashion help fight gender discrimination?

Gender discrimination is a social construction, as is gender itself. If we neutralize fashion, it is one less issue to be judged by society.

But the discrimination is very patriarchal. We fell into a limbo of obligation to change several actions and behaviors that are passed from generation to generation until we understand that gender is a social construction and fashion, as a means of expression, expands this.

How can brands join the gender neutral movement?

I think a very practical way to be more inclusive is to stop categorizing clothes as feminine and masculine, because even those who see clothes without gender can end up stuck with these imposed norms.

How can fashion be used to challenge gender norms set by society?

Fashion, first and foremost, is art. It is the quietest and, at the same time, loudest way to claim something.. As we are structured from an early age to like masculine and feminine things, I believe it is a huge step to express yourself neutrally.

Nowadays, it still causes strangeness and I think it’s great. Making people uncomfortable and uncomfortable with something I like to wear, with the way I behave makes me happy – and that’s what fashion is.

There are many social and political issues rooted in us and they should, yes, be transparent in the way we dress. It’s time to express ourselves according to what we believe.

What is the importance of including transgender and non-binary professionals and models in the fashion industry?

Mega important. We always repeat that representativeness changes lives and really changes! No more stamping magazines with the European standard – cis, straight and blonde with blue eyes. Here in Brazil, we are the country that most kills trans people in the world.

When we are building our perception of who we are – which doesn’t just happen when we are children – we need to find a point of similarity.

Seeing people with characteristics similar to ours makes all the difference and it is extremely important for a trans or non-binary professional to provide this direction.

How can gender neutrality in fashion influence other areas of life? (‘revealing showers’, bathroom signs, use of neutral pronouns, etc.)

Gender is a social construction. We need to stop labeling things and pre-defining characteristics.

I believe that fashion is a key point because it is a means of expression, but it alone would have to fight a lot to alleviate these traditional issues, passed down from generation to generation.

