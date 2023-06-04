Unit working for Defense Harbor Protection

Defense will set up a unit of about 230 military personnel for the security of the ports. This is confirmed by the Defense Press Service, which confirms the news from Flow.

On the one hand, the unit will be responsible for the security at sea of ​​a port or a ship that is on its way to a port or in port. On the other hand, it also means that the security that is organized on behalf of the country seems to be there.

The naval fusiliers unit has not yet been established and will number approximately 230 military personnel, both active personnel and a reserve cadre. The first officers completed their final trials at the end of February this year.

The establishment of such an ‘operational port security capability’ is envisaged in Defense Minister Ludwig Dedonder’s STAR plan. According to the Defense Ministry, this new capability could make a significant contribution “in the context of collective defense and in the field of collective security, both during foreign operations and in our own ports”.

The composition and organization of a Naval Fusiliers unit has not yet been definitively determined. Defense will examine whether synergy is possible or not.