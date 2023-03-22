United 1944: shooter, survival and strategy to revolutionize the Second World War

novarama (Barcelona) is one of the most successful studios in our country. The great hit that Invizimals meant for PSP and PS Vita marked the promising beginnings of the team, which later went through the design of different mobile games until its next great title: Killsquad. More than 340,000 copies sold later, the team led by Dani Sánchez-Crespo announced their new project: united 1944. A Spanish-style Battlefield? Not much less. With Tencent supporting the project, Novarama seeks to create a game that mixes great modern shooters with Rust and even starcraft. Almost nothing.

The agreement with Tencent was key to the development of the game, which has been in the making for two years. The Chinese giant contacted Novarama, not to look for a possible purchase but to develop video games with a premise: if the budget were not a problem, what would you like to do? And the answer is before us.

A Battlefield type shooter?

“We are not facing a multiplayer shooter like the ones that currently exist. Novarama’s idea is always to create new concepts, and the team has three hearts as players, which are shooters, from Call of Duty to Counter-Strike; survivals with games like Rust or the recent Sons of the Forest; and lovers of the Starcraft type strategy”, explains Dani Sánchez-Crespo, CEO of the company. For him, although “what is obvious in the trailer is the shooter”, the reality is that “we have tried to mix these three realities in a proposal that Tencent liked a lot”.

Said and done, the prototype became a project third party and the Chinese giant invested in the company to move forward with the development. Currently, more than 50 people are working on this PC multiplayer that hides many promising ideas.

“Imagine a map with a day-night cycle, as if it were Rust, where at night you can’t see anything, but if you turn on the flashlight you can… even though you reveal your position”. Sánchez-Crespo relates details of the game that seek to be differential: “The strategy is present to conquer the base, look for the correct flanks, all added to the fact of collecting in such a way that it reminds us of Fallout 3 and that feeling of entering abandoned houses to see what you find, to then manufacture materials and in the end, yes, the heart shooter to shoot and face the rivals”.

Half-hour games with several phases

The games take place in sessions of between 25 and 45 minutes, and take place in three phases: “A first phase is to explore the terrain, investigate, explore and find resources, accumulate them and craft weapons; the second is to identify the enemies and our position and theirs, take the measure of the land and begin the conquest; Finally, the third phase is the final battle where one of the two teams will win.

The CEO of novarama He adds that they have different game modes, the most traditional being Domination, in which you will have to hold bases on the map to earn points, although there are some important details: “If you destroy the enemy base you also win the game.”

Although at first moment dynamics similar to those of call of duty, the reality is that United 1944 wants to be “much more dense”, since it will have to be “aware of many more things that go beyond pointing and shooting”. “I, for example, am quite bad in one against one, but in the games that we have tested they have gone very well, because I build buildings, barricades and prepare elements that help win games.”

No classes: you choose how your next game will be

Besides, there is no classes that mark the way to play, but each game will be as you choose. The title has a tree with 40 skills and during the game you will level up and you will be able to unlock what skill you want, adapting to what the team and the game need: a night sniper who can follow the trail of enemies, more dynamite to destroy some buildings … The game will tell. “The progression will always be within the battle, we don’t want the community to have different levels,” adds Sánchez-Crespo.

For its creator, the dynamics of the games has a high component more similar to Rust or Starcraft than a shooter unbridled action, and that wants to be the key to finding a place in a market with high competition: “When there is a lot of competition, it is a double-edged sword, because there are many rivals but also a lot of desire, opportunities come if you do something differentiating and we believe that the dynamics of the games, so group, can be liked ”.

World War II as a location

The entire game is located during World War II, although Novarama warns that they have not sacrificed good gameplay for a subject of historical rigor. “We have been strict in everything we could, but as long as it did not affect the gameplay; we went to Las Vegas to record the sound of real weapons, but this is not Weapon, if someone hopes to get a shot at 500 meters as they did in the conflict, they will not. In locations, ballistics… we have been as rigorous as we could”.

united 1944 It will be a paid premium game and not a free to play: “We do not believe that there are good and bad business models, we simply believe that for the costs of our servers and development, we prefer this proposal that will have beta soon, early Access and obviously there will be downloadable content in skins and cosmetics elements that the public likes. community, but do not affect gameplay. It will not be pay to win”.

Novarama’s new and most ambitious project will publish a beta in the coming weeks to see how the atmosphere breathes for a release that goes far beyond being another multiplayer shooter. As they say, it is time that ordinary people do extraordinary things.