United Airlines will begin daily nonstop flights between Guam and Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport on May 1. The flights will operate year-round and will create a more direct link between Guam and the capital of Japan, given Haneda Airport’s proximity to the city center. These new flights join United’s 32 weekly flights between Guam and Tokyo-Narita, with tickets going on sale tonight. United Airlines announces launch of new international route

Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President, Global Network Planning and Alliances at United, said: “As we expand our global network, we are always looking for opportunities to give our customers more choice and strengthen connections between countries Are. “This route, connecting Tokyo’s most convenient airport to our specialized hub in Guam, does just that.”

United plans to operate the 737-800 on the route, which will seat 166 passengers, including 16 business class seats. The flight will depart Guam at 19:00 local time and arrive in Haneda at 22:00 the same day. On return, the flight will depart Haneda at 23:55 and arrive in Guam at 04:45 the next day. With this addition, United will operate six daily flights from Haneda, including service to New York/New Jersey, Washington DC, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and now Guam. United also operates 10 daily flights to Tokyo’s Narita Airport, with service to New York/New Jersey, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Guam and Saipan. United offers more seats from the United States to Tokyo than any other US airline.

Aeroxspotter Credit

