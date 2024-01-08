United Health, one of the objectives of 2024

With Christmas coming to an end in 2023, the counter for almost everything is reset to zero with the arrival of this New Year. Time takes its toll on the body and as it progresses, it becomes more and more noticeable and it is not always for the better.

The year 2024 starts with a long list of goals and health must be prioritized. The prevalence of widespread joint pain, especially in the hip and knee, affects more and more people. This type of pain can hinder the quality of life, both physically and mentally.

When a person suffers from a disorder affecting joint health such as osteoarthritis or arthritis, the most prominent symptom is pain., This pain is usually accompanied by stiffness in the area, discomfort felt when walking or staying in a fixed position for a long time, swelling in the joint, clicking, general discomfort…

Maintaining these symptoms for a long time will only make the pain worse, worsen the situation and make it unnecessarily longer; Eventually the inevitable trip to the operating room took place so that the patient could undergo mock surgery.

Clinicas is dealing with the craze Innovative treatments that provide pain relief to patients suffering from joint health disorders And maximize the functionality of the affected area. He Dr. Carlos JaraboBased on the patients who come to his office, he says that the joint most affected by any deformity of this style is the knee. The pain is progressive and increasingly intense. Next, the hips and then the shoulders are the areas that suffer most from joint health related pathologies.

What is regenerative medicine?

Regenerative medicine is a field of health study that works Techniques to restore mobility and improve tissue functionality In the body that have been damaged by the presence of some pathology, by injuries or simply by the passage of time that worsens the condition of these tissues, whether bone or muscle.

Dr. Elena Gullar explains a test to a patient. Cres Clinic

Clinicas Craze works with the latest technologies to deal with the pain that appears with pathologies such as osteoarthritis through regenerative medicine. Dr. Elena Gullar She consults at the Craze Zaragoza Clinic and is an expert in these types of techniques. Their work is implemented to improve the quality of life of each patient, reducing their pain and increasing the functionality of the treated joint.

As the doctor well explains, when assessing the differences between conventional treatments and those falling under regenerative medicine, “Treatments with regenerative medicine are much less invasive than traditional treatments, the patient does not require hospitalization and the recovery time to return to the daily rhythm is usually short”He says, although he recognizes that the treatment used will always depend on the medical diagnosis and the condition of the joint being treated.

What is the connection between osteoarthritis and diet?

Diet is an important factor to keep in mind for the treatment of pathologies like osteoarthritis and gout. Inflammation is one of the main causes of pain And this is one of the main symptoms that is reduced with a personalized diet.

Nutritional genetic studies serve to determine which nutrients a person assimilates better or worse, thus being able to develop a diet according to his needs. In the example of a person with swelling, Diet Rich in Anti-Inflammatory Foods Assimilating it properly can be very conducive to its improvement over time.

Nutrition helps in treating joint diseases. Cres Clinic

On the other hand, the study of the intestinal microbiota involves identifying causes associated with inflammation, among other elements. For this It is analyzed whether there is an infection caused by parasites, fungi or bacteria, if there is an overgrowth of microorganisms, and intestinal permeability is measured., The goal is to promote an optimal immune system and reduce generalized inflammation that may be associated with joint pain.

A healthy new year?

It’s always important to prioritize health, but doing so from the first day of the year increases your chances of being able to finish the next day better than before., Although time cannot be stopped, pain can be reduced and surgery is not always necessary.

That’s why center likes Cress Clinics offer real techniques that help reduce pain And this improves the quality of life of people affected by pathologies associated with joint and muscle pain. Getting yourself advice from professionals is always the first step towards a good assessment. Clínicas Cres has centers in Madrid, Palma, Zaragoza and Valencia.

If you are looking for a particular center, you can request a consultation Cres Zaragoza Cliniclocated on the road Maria Lostal, 27, calling 976 483 553,