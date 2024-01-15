United plane makes emergency landing in Los Angeles

San Francisco. A United Airlines plane flying from San Francisco to Mexico City had to make an emergency landing in Los Angeles on Friday after the crew reported a hydraulic problem. This is the fourth emergency involving a United Airlines flight this week.

The plane landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport about 4:30 p.m. and none of the 110 people on board were injured, United Airlines said in a statement.

Los Angeles City Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prang said the airport’s fire trucks were not essential.

United plane skids off runway in Houston

The airline said passengers can travel to Mexico on another flight that is expected to depart on Friday.

United said the Airbus A320 has three hydraulic systems for redundancy purposes.

“Preliminary information indicates that there was only one problem with one system on this aircraft,” he said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement it would investigate Friday’s emergency landing.

Friday’s emergency landing at a Los Angeles airport came after passengers from another United Airlines flight had to be evacuated after skidding off the runway and getting stuck in the grass in Houston, Texas. None of the 160 passengers and six crew members on board were injured, United Airlines said in a statement.

A video posted on social media, taken after landing in Houston, showed the plane leaning to one side with one wing touching the ground.

Another United Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Los Angeles on Thursday. It was a plane bound for Japan that lost a wheel while taking off from San Francisco. There was no injury.

A video showed how one of the six tires on the plane’s left main landing gear burst just seconds after takeoff. The tire landed in an employee parking lot at San Francisco International Airport, where it struck a car and broke the back window before hitting a fence and coming to a stop in a neighboring parking lot.

Earlier in the week, a United flight from Houston to Fort Myers, Texas, was forced to turn back on Monday after one of the plane’s engines caught fire. Many of the 167 passengers aboard the Boeing 737 recorded video in which flames could be seen shooting from the engine. There was no injury.