United States calls for immediate G7 agreement to allocate restricted Russian funds for Ukraine reconstruction

US Treasury Secretary urges G7 agreement to urgently allocate embargoed Russian funds to Ukraine (AP)

US Treasury Secretary, janet yellenurged the leaders of g7 to reach Immediately” an agreement to allocate profits from frozen russian assets To ukraine,

“It is essential and urgent for our coalition to find a way to unlock the value of these frozen assets in support of Patience Continuous and long-term reconstruction of Ukraine“, the official commented to reporters in Sao Paulo ahead of this week’s G20 finance ministers’ meeting, where the group will also meet to debate its support for the country in the war.

The idea of ​​having the Kiev executive allocate funds to the Western accounts of Kremlin-linked oligarchs and companies to strengthen the troops has been debated for months. Since the beginning of the war, in February 2022, they are already close 397 billion US dollars Which have accumulated due to these restrictions. However, so far, the international community has not been able to reach a consensus on what to do with them, as many countries fear the consequences this could lead to, including a scenario of financial instability.

Yellen says funds should be transferred to the country as support for troops (Europa Press)

In this regard, Yellen understood the fears of some countries, but after evaluating the risks, she stressed the importance of moving forward with joint action by Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. . European Union. ,

“There are strong international law, economic and ethical arguments for pursuing this. This will happen decisive response For Russia’s unprecedented threat to global stability. it This will make it clear that Russia cannot win by prolonging the war and will encourage it to come to the tableTo negotiate a just peace with Ukraine,” he continued.

Like him, the day before, the Prime Minister of Poland, donald tuskAlong with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, he also declared that we must “work to ensure that Ukraine is allocated funds for its defense”. “They need our help during the war and all Western countries must take decisive action. “We have many opportunities to increase pressure on Russia,” he said.

Tusk and Trudeau agreed that we should work to ensure that funds are allocated to Ukraine (Reuters)

In any case, the US Secretary of State acknowledged the possibility “Explore a range of perspectives”Which includes, for example, the option of “seizing the assets themselves” or “using them as collateral to make a request” Loan For world markets.”

Yellen’s request came just days after two years have passed since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and at a time when the West is finding it difficult to assist the country, whether because of internal political problems or for other reasons. Geopolitical issues, such as the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that Ukraine will need by the end of 2023 US$37.3 billion Just to maintain its financial stability this year, not counting the billions in weapons and training etc. 450,000 million US dollars After the fighting was over, to rebuild it.

Reconstruction of Ukraine alone will cost US$450 billion (Reuters)

That is why, a few days ago, the Ukrainian Prime Minister himself, Denis Shmigal, said that “the main resource for Ukraine’s recovery should be the seizure of frozen Russian assets in the West,” emphasizing that “we need this process right now. Need to start”. Anus”.

