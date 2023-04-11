Uniting League of Legends and Super Mario Bross is possible; fans got a unique crossover

The League of Legends ecosystem features a creative and talented community, who have already showcased their work in amazing cosplays, realistic fanarts, and even new champion concepts and skins made by themselves. This time Reddit user RoloSaurio imagined What would Mario be like in the League of Legends universe?. And the truth is, she couldn’t have had a better timing since the film of the Italian plumber has been released in theaters a few days ago.

When Gnar turns into Mario

The skin, called Super Gnar Odyssey, appeared on the League of Legends Reddit this week. As you’ve probably realized by now, they feature to Gnar as the main character of the film, embodied in the skin Mario. When he transforms and arrives in the form of Mega Gnar, Bowserthe main villain of the film, makes an appearance until the energy bar disappears.

Other interesting details that will delight fans of both licenses, Gnar, or rather Gnario, throws a red hat instead of his boomerang, we also clearly recognize the sound of collecting coins, and also the characteristic sound effect of jumping in the Mario franchise games. A meticulous job for a very qualitative interpretation.

In case you’re wondering if using these community-created skins is legal, they’re in a somewhat gray area of ​​use at your own risk. In recent years, only the Korean server has received penalties for this practice. However, the developers reserve the right to prevent its operation and in no case may custom skins be used that reproduce paid content available in League of Legends.