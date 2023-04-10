Photo: Photo: Luke Harold / Wikimedia Commons Universal Music extends contract with Sir Lucian Grainge until 2028

the british Sir Lucian Grainge just extended his contract as president and CEO from the Universal Music Group until May 1, 2028

informed the Administrative Council from the company.





The new agreement combines cash and stock-based compensation components. In the previous agreement, according to Music Business Worldwide

remuneration was cash only.

With that, Grainge’s annual salary becomes $5 million

an amount that was reduced by two thirds compared to what the executive currently earns.

In the new agreement, if the executive meets the established performance criteria

by the Board, he will have an annual bonus based on $10 million

.

“UMG is the most successful music company in the world and there are incredible opportunities ahead for a company with the right leadership and vision”

he said Sherry Lansing

chairman of the board of Universal Music Group

.

And continued: “The UMG Board is fully committed to converting these opportunities and maximizing long-term shareholder value. Only the right kind of CEO can help achieve this goal, and Lucian is the only one to do it. Through his clear vision and strong execution in building UMG as an industry leader, Lucian also essentially created a new breed of music company. This agreement is designed to drive UMG’s sustainable success and long-term shareholder value.”

A Universal Music Group is the largest recorded music conglomerate in the world. Your cast global has big names in the industry like Lady Gaga, Elton John, Norah Jones, Selena Gomez, Stevie Wonder, Pearl Jam, Bon Jovi, U2, Shania

Twain, Eminem, Taylor Swift, Maroon 5, Lewis Capaldi, Demi Lovato, Amy Winehouse, Andrea Bocelli

between others.

At the Brazil

UMG is represented by great artists such as Jão, Luísa Sonza, Caetano Veloso, Simone e Simaria, Maneva, Léo Santana, Zeca Pagodinho, Mumuzinho, Legião Urbana

between others.