Universitario de Deportes enters esports: What are your plans and the disciplines in which you will compete?

The electronic sports market or esports continues to grow around the world and Peru is no exception. Just a few weeks ago we witnessed a global Dota 2 event in our capital and more and more are interested in joining this strong industry. After a few first steps in the midst of the pandemic, the club University of Sportsone of the most important and traditional soccer teams in our country, has opened its division dedicated to these titles.

Through a promotional video, the club welcomed this initiative, which is already including teams from League of Legends, Valorant and eFootball.

“Leave the name of the institution high”

In 2021, University of Sports warned about his interest in video games when he announced an alliance with Infamous Gaming, a professional Dota 2 team that twice attended the world of this video game.

Francisco Deza, General Manager of University Esportstells us that, on this occasion, the project is not being managed by commercial alliances or third parties: “it is the same club that is betting on this project directly.”

“The endorsement of the club is important, since they are the ones who are directly betting on the project. Currently it is one more item of the club itself ”, Deza tells us.

The head of the project emphasizes a hashtag through social networks: #LaGarraEvoluciona. “This label is the analogy of what we want to achieve: that the public, the conventional fan of conventional sports, can gradually bring it to this digital world and, at the same time, fans who love video games in the digital part, we can take them to the club and make them part of the great history it has University of Sports”.

This project is being developed constantly through social networks, where it has already found a fan base that is accompanying the teams in each of the competitions in which they are participating.

“The communication issue is the one that is influencing and helping a lot in disseminating University Esports. #LaGarraEvoluciona It has made it possible to connect with fans of conventional sports, basically football, to the esports part”, adds Francisco, who also highlights that, in addition to the publications, the raffles with tickets to the stadium are being very positive in this loyalty.

His first roster, that of League of Legends, came fourth in the LVP of Peru, a tournament for promotion to the most important video game league in the region. In the matches, thousands of cream fans showed up to encourage the squad through the Twitch platform, specialized for this type of content. “We aspire to more, we aspire to be able to reach a championship, to be able to reach a regional league and all of that, so that’s where we are at.”

“As we are in more competitions that give us visibility, the idea is not only to appear as a team of sports, but to demonstrate the greatness of the University club as such, in being in the top positions ”, he adds.

At the same time, the Valorant squad has recently been presented, which will participate in Valorant Rise, a promotion competition in which they will seek their pass to the highest video game league in the region: Valorant Challengers.

“Basically it is the essence of the club as such. We have always characterized ourselves not only for fighting any type of sports competition on the field, as they say, but also for being able to achieve achievements and carry that cream claw that characterizes us in video games and in esports”, Deza stresses.

And the Dota?

As for other disciplines, University Esports features players for eFootball, the successor to PES. They have been playing for more than three years on behalf of the club and have among their ranks ‘Jhona_KRA’, who was in the Top 3 in the world for Pro Evolution Soccer in 2017.

But if we talk about esports in Peru, there is one in particular that causes euphoria in fans: Dota 2.

“It’s a pretty important scene in Peru. From the beginning we have contemplated the possibility of having it, but we have also contemplated that the ideal is to have a roster that allows us to go from less to more. We are still seeing how we are going to put together the Dota 2 project. We are planning to do it in a phase 2 that may be in the medium term, even suddenly in the short term. I prefer not to give dates because the idea is to be able to enter unexpectedly just, just so that the fans of Dota 2 are aware, “says Francisco. “The idea of ​​the club is to be able to enter this field in the best way and achieve the best possible results for not only the joy of the fans, but also the joy of the competitive Dota 2 scene at a national and international level.”

University Esports He held a live broadcast of celebration and news this Friday, December 31 at night, thus presenting the players who will compete under his jersey.

“We are quite grateful and surprised by the support we have received. We want to tell the fans that this project is going to be a very interesting and important project and because, above all, it is not only going to reap, as the club has accustomed us, feats or sports results, but also to be able to produce quality content and that allow the fans themselves to be part of this project”, he concludes.

Can Follow the team on their social networks and be attentive to the news of the organization.

