Universitario eSports will debut Valorant team in Claro gaming Spike Cup

University eSports expands to Valorant, a popular first-person shooter from Riot Games.

University eSports is a division of the popular Peruvian club Universitario de Deportes. They are entering the world of shooters with Valoranta famous company title Riot Gamesand they will be participating in the tournament Clear gaming Spike Cup which has a total well of 14 thousand soles.

The cream team will be playing the phase of Opening which has a well of S/4,000.00 and starts this Tuesday April 4th at 06:00 pm through the screens of Subetealcar and Claro gaming Peru where he will be facing the teams ZEN eSports, Key Frame Gaming and F/A Raccoons in Best of 3 matches in a GSL format. The games will be narrated by iCONiC and Luna Delilah.

In the GSL format they will be playing in double elimination brackets where they will seek to better position themselves for the playoffs. In the final phase of the playoffs, the first place will face the 3rd or 4th place, while the second place will face the rest. These games are in a Best of 3 single elimination bracket, with the exception of the grand final which will be Best of 5 games.

Universitario eSports will play this April 5 from 06:00 pm against the F/A Mapaches teammaking his official debut with a Chilean squad accompanied by a Peruvian coach who promise to give the time for the cream fans.

Lineup of University eSports

sKizzo – Duelist (Chile)

– Duelist (Chile) kayo -IGL (Chile)

-IGL (Chile) antrex – Initiator (Chili)

– Initiator (Chili) JokK – Controller (Chile)

– Controller (Chile) MaTiX – Initiator (Chili)

– Initiator (Chili) master – Coach (Peru)

He Clear gaming Spike Cup is produced by the Claro gaming High Performance Centerbacked by the Peruvian Esports Association and is sponsored by adidas, Monster and sure gaming.