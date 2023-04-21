University Esports returns with a new edition where more than 200 universities participate to achieve maximum glory

University competitions once again have a presence with a new edition of Telcel University Esports Mexico In a new edition where the different schools of the country compete in various disciplines to be crowned as the kings of this level, throughout previous editions the quality of the players has been noticed, this product increasingly attracts the community due to to the high level that is handled within the tournaments.

During the first split of the year, the tournaments will have new sponsors such as Red Dragon added to Telcel, Motorola and Office Depot that are part of this new account project. In this edition, more than 200 universities will be competing in games such as League of Legends, Overwatch, Valorant, Crash Royale, Rocket League, among others, to be able to show who is the best in the whole country at the national level.

This will be the sixth edition of the event, giving the university communities the opportunity to show that they are the future in this field. This tournament has more than $10,000 dollars in prizes distributed in all the tournaments that will take place, most of the broadcasts will be made in the official networks of the University to be able to support all the players who start their path within esports, added to that there will also be a lightning tournament of League of Legends, Fortnite and COD Mobile.

This event continues to seek to attract the young promises that are in schools, added to that they also seek to support the university communities that have developed over the years in their studies, without a doubt, this has been an event important for students to approach the professional life of video games within their schools.